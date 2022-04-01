5 best ways to make money in GTA Online after latest weekly update (March 31 to April 6)

GTA Online is finally getting regular updates after the release of Expanded and Enhanced. The same month also saw the release of a new subscription program for the age-old game.

This week, gamers have plenty of opportunities to make quite a bit of money. Some chances present themselves better to GTA+ members, but it's a good week to make money and take a break from Cayo Perico.

Best ways to make money this week in GTA Online

5) Survival Series

The Survival Series is a fun set of missions that gamers can do with friends (Image via Rockstar Games/Twitter)

Survival Series missions in GTA Online are precisely what they sound like. This mode pits users against waves of different enemy types, be it Ballas, LSPD, Lost MC Bikers, etc. Waves keep getting increasingly difficult as they go.

Jumping into this mode for a few hours with friends can be lots of fun. This week features 2x rewards on some Survival Mode missions, so it will also be quite lucrative.

Starting them is pretty straightforward. Gamers can go to the Pause Menu, then jobs, Rockstar Created, and lastly, Survival. The ones giving out double rewards will be marked.

4) Bunker Sale missions

Bunker Sale missions are also giving out double rewards this week. The Bunker is one of the best passive businesses in the game other than the Coke Lockup and Meth Lab. Newbies who chose the Bunker via the Career-Builder will be feeling quite good this week.

Bunker sales are tricky to do solo, but getting some friends always makes things easier. Selling the entire stock at once can net massive profits, especially if done in stacked lobbies. Judging a lobby beforehand is, however, essential.

3) CEO Crates

After a long time, the CEO Cargo business has come up on the double rewards list. GTA Online has also featured two separate businesses giving out 2x Cash and RP after ages, as the past few weeks have been rough.

Grinding crates is pretty straightforward, but selling them is a little tricky again. Solo players who have stocked warehouses can call upon a few buddies and sell the entire stock in stacked lobbies to make the most money.

2) Time Trials

Since the emergence of Expanded and Enhanced, next-gen gamers get three time trials each week. These simple races challenge them to beat a par time while traveling from point A to B. The route taken is up to the users.

This week's regular time trial is at Cypress Flats. The RC Bandito time trial is at Construction Site 2 and the HSW time trial is at Sandy Shores.

1) Lamar Contact missions

The Lamar Contact missions are also offering double Cash and RP this week. They are given to players by NPCs like Lamar, Simeon, Martin, etc.

Starting a Lamar Contact mission is relatively easy. Go to the Pause Menu, then Jobs, Rockstar Created, and missions. The list will highlight the bonus reward missions.

Lamar has quite a few missions, and the ones with the max payout are:

Caught Napping: $19,200

Lost MC RIP: $19,500

No Smoking: $19,800

The above payouts are shown without multipliers and can be attained only after spending at least fifteen minutes per mission. Since it is double money and RP, players can finish them quicker and just be on the grind.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

