GTA Online bug allows Redditor to create a street race world record, also reveals bizarre prize money 

Players from all over the world compete in GTA Online challenges. Those who perform better than others get a record on their name before it's broken by someone else.

While several players dream of being at the apex of the leaderboard, only a handful achieve the feat.

A GTA Online player took to Reddit to inform everyone about a street race world record he had broken. Interestingly, he looked more perplexed than excited, and here's why.

GTA Online player shatters a world record (or not?)

Redditor ProdigySK shared a clip of his street race on the said platform but seemed rather confused.

After tailing his opponent for a bit, the Redditor took an unassailable lead in the race and recorded a lap time of 01:13:323.

As soon as the race finished, an image popped up on his screen informing him of the world record he had created. The prize money, however, was rather disappointing.

An amount of $6,230 was added to his account, which players feel is absurd for creating a world record.

Other GTA Online players flooded the section as soon as the clip was uploaded and they seemed to be divided on the issue. A section felt that an amount of $1,000,000 should've been awarded to the player for the extravagant feat. On the flip side, others suggested that it wasn't a record to begin with.

Interestingly, one player suggested that it was a bug, implying that ProdigySK didn't create a world record after all.

This is what the comment said:

“Heard another dude say he got WR as well. It’s a bug. I’ve got 1:11 on this track so it definitely isn’t WR. Props on the clean driving though. Very satisfying watch.”

ProdigySK tried the event again and regardless of the time it took to complete the race, the screen popped up again, insinuating that the event was definitely bugged.

Be that as it may, the prize money for breaking a world record in one of the most popular titles in the gaming fraternity is absolutely embarrassing.

Players can only hope that the bug will be fixed in the upcoming updates and that GTA 6 will carry better prizes.

Rockstar Games getting rid of GTA 5 mods

Over the last few months, Rockstar Games has been pretty busy. It's safe to assume that the devs have been putting in countless hours behind GTA 6.

However, they have also scrapped popular GTA 5 map mods. This might be a little disappointing, but it only fuels rumors suggesting that GTA Online will see an expansion sooner rather than later.

The studio recently removed popular remastered map mods of Vice City and San Andreas.

Update: More map mods have been targeted.

GTAV: Bullworth

Vice V

GTAV: Liberty City (Portland)

V: Vice City

GTA SA for FiveReborn or MultiFive

GTA III in GTA 5 BETA

San Fierro DLC https://t.co/06nV6PXJ7G — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 14, 2021

It is worth noting that an enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5 is in the works for the new-gen consoles that were announced last year.

The expanded version will for sure trickle down to the online segment of the game, as it has been one of the most successful ventures for Rockstar Games.

The details, however, are currently under wraps and will surface with time. Stay tuned for more updates.

