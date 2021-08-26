All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium vehicle, the Vapid GB200

GTA Online is an ever-growing online RPG with new players flooding the servers every day. Rockstar games updates GTA Online weekly to change the weekly challenges, the Los Santos Car Meet prize ride, and the podium vehicle.

The weekly update takes place on Thursday with players patiently waiting to see the newest podium vehicle. Players need to go to the casino and spin the wheel to try their luck with winning the podium vehicle.

There is a 1 in 20 chance for players to be able to win the podium vehicle in GTA Online. The podium vehicle for this week is the Vapid GB200.

The Vapid GB200 is a 2 door rally and sports car that was added to GTA Online in the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update back on 20th March 2018.

All you need to know about the Vapid GB200, the podium vehicle in GTA Online

“The GB200 is an icon of that golden age of sports car design: a mid-engine, four-wheel drive rocket built with the power of a modern supercar and the handling, brakes and safety features of an angry dog. You can play it cool all you like: no matter how many times you take it over 100, the moment the turbo kicks in will have you clenching so hard you won't know if that was an ecstatic climax or a messy follow-through.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Vapid GB200 is based on the Ford RS200, and it also has elements of the Subaru Impreza Gen 2. It is a two door, AWD sports car, and it has six gears. It's is almost like a rally car, as it is very lightweight.

The Vapid GB200 has amazing handling and very good acceleration. The car has a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), as tested in-game by Broughy1322. Although the car doesn't have the best top speed, it does have one of the best handling in the game, and when it is fully upgraded, it gets even better. The car is really quick to accelerate and is perfect for zipping around the city.

The Vapid GB200 can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for $940,000. It also has a lot of customization options, and the interiors make it look like the car was made in the 80s.

It is one of the best vehicles to drive around in GTA Online, and it can be a good getaway car too. The two-door Vapid GB200 is a beautiful example of an all-rounder car and is definitely a good car to win at the casino.

