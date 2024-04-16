GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory: A beginner's money-making guide (2024)

The GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory is one of many MC Businesses offered by the title. While it's not the best type of property for making money out of the Bikers DLC, it's often more accessible to beginners than the rest. However, even veteran players can make use of this business as it doesn't cost as much as some other popular ones.

With that in mind, we've created a detailed and updated guide on how to make the most money out of GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory in 2024. The guide has been created with beginners in mind, so it considers all the basic things you need to setup for starting a business.

Beginner's guide to profiting from GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory

How to start your own Counterfeit Cash Factory

To start with a Counterfeit Cash Factory, you must buy a Biker Clubhouse in GTA Online. There are several locations to choose from, but it doesn't matter as you'll be going to your MC Businesses more frequently, and not the Clubhouse itself. Later on, when you buy a Nightclub, you can manage all your MC Businesses from the Nightclub instead.

The upgrades are optional, as they don't boost your business. Beginners can start with the Great Chaparral Clubhouse as it's the cheapest with a price tag of $200,000. Players who own the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack will receive this for free. At this point, you can purchase the GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory by following these steps:

Go inside your Biker Clubhouse and register as an MC President.

Find the laptop to access The Open Road website, go to Buy Business , and then choose Counterfeit Cash in the list of businesses.

, and then choose in the list of businesses. There are four locations that you can choose from, ranging from $845,000 to $1,605,000.

You can pick the cheapest option, which is at the Grand Senora Desert. Again, players with the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack will get this for free. The PS Store is currently offering huge discounts on GTA 5 that are also available with this pack.

The final step is to visit your newly purchased GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory and set it up. You'll have to locate and deliver some supplies back to your business to complete the setup.

How to make money off the GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory

The ideal way to run your Counterfeit Cash Factory is to resupply it every 2.5 real-time hours, and your business will start turning Supplies into Products. You can pay $30,000 for the Supplies or steal them for free, but stealing will cost you time, which is usually more valuable.

The Supplies bar will only fill by one after each refill, so you'll need to restock five times to fill it entirely. To fill your Product bar instead, you'll need to do 10 resupply missions. However, a fully upgraded GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory will only need 2 resupply missions to fill the Product bar. In light of that, the upgrades for your business have been listed below in order of importance, from highest to lowest:

Equipment Upgrade ($880,000): This will increase the rate at which your Supplies are turned into Product, and also improve their quality. This upgrade is highly recommended for maximizing profits.

This will increase the rate at which your Supplies are turned into Product, and also improve their quality. This upgrade is highly recommended for maximizing profits. Staff Upgrade ($273,000): This will increase the number of workers at your factory, speed up the production process, and improve product quality.

This will increase the number of workers at your factory, speed up the production process, and improve product quality. Security Upgrade ($456,000): This is less important than the rest as it prevents the likelihood of raids. However, if you don't play the game for more than 5 hours, you'll never get raided.

If you buy this business in the Grand Senora Desert and get all three upgrades for it, you'll be spending $2,454,000. Meanwhile, here's the profit breakdown of this particular GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory:

Full Product bar $367,500 (fills up in 5 hours and 20 minutes) Supplies cost $150,000 Profit margin $217,500 Profit per hour $41,000

As such, you'll need to run this business for 59 hours if you wish to break even, which is equal to 12 sell missions at full stock. Selling at full stock is always recommended if you want to maximize your profits with the GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory.

Also Read: GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own a Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback