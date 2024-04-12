GTA 5 gets huge discounts with PS Store Spring Sale offers on PS5 and PS4

The PS Store Spring Sale, which began on March 27, 2024, has already ended its first stage and the offers have been replaced by new ones; several editions of GTA 5 are still on discount. So, if you're a PlayStation gamer and you want to grab Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS4 or PS5 at a discount, you can still do so.

It should be noted, however, that not all versions of the game are on discount right now, especially the PS5 editions. As such, PlayStation 4 owners will benefit the most from the current PS Store Spring Sale. Apart from GTA 5, Sony is also providing discounts on several other popular games, like Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy, so be sure to check out the official store.

You have until April 25 to grab these deals, so you might have to hurry.

PS Store Spring Sale offers huge discounts on GTA 5

As mentioned previously, the first phase of the PS Store Spring Sale, which included discounts on GTA 5, is now over. However, there's a new list of offers that are still available right now and these will end on April 25, 2024. This article will mainly explore GTA 5, so here are the discounted games and their prices on the PS Store Spring Sale as of writing this article:

1) 50% off on Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) — $9.99

Doesn't include Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode

2) 67% off on Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 and PS5) — $19.79

3) 55% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $20.24

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

GTA$1,500,000 in GTA Online

4) 60% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $23.99

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

GTA$4,250,000 in GTA Online

5) 60% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $35.99

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

GTA$10,000,000 in GTA Online

Meanwhile, here are the GTA 5 offers that expired on April 11, 2024:

1) 50% off on Grand Theft Auto V (PS5) — $19.99

Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5™)

Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (PS5™)

2) 50% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4) — $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Apart from GTA 5, several other open-world games are on sale right now in the PS Store Spring Sale, including Rockstar's very own Red Dead Redemption 2. So here's a list of some of these titles:

1) 70% off on Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $29.99

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Special Edition Content

Ultimate Edition Content

2) 40% off on Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 and PS5) — $29.99

3) 15% off on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (PS5) — $25.49

4) 50% off on Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition — $39.99

Also Read: GTA+ now cost $7.99 per month on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.