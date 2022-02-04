Full list of discounts in GTA Online this week (February 3, 2022)

In a game like GTA Online, the grind to make money is always on. Running businesses and carrying out specific missions takes a lot of cash. Players generally tend to repeatedly grind particular sets of tasks to make money and keep passive businesses active for as long as possible.

Rockstar Games also assists users by releasing new discounts for items every week. This helps them a lot as some items are too expensive, and grinding all the time makes things dull.

The weekly discount generally comes out every Thursday.

Discounts and offers on GTA Online this week

Pegassi Infernus Classic (Podium Vehicle)

Get Lucky at the Casino (Image via Sportskeeda)

This week players can get the Pegassi Infernus Classic for free as it sits on the podium in the Casino. Although this requires some luck, users can get an excellent vehicle for no cost. The Infernus usually costs approximately $1 million.

Pfister Comet S2 (Prize Ride)

Win three Races and get the Comet for Free (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pfister Comet S2 is up for grabs as it is the prize ride this week. Players can get it by winning pursuit races three days in a row. The S2 generally sells for about a million dollars in GTA Online.

Property and other discounts

Autoshops and Upgrades have a 30% off (Image via Push Square)

Auto Shops - 30% off

Auto Shop modifications and upgrades - 30% off

Coil Compact EMP Launcher - 25% off (Celebrity Solutions Agency Armory)

Dripfeed vehicle

The all-new Western Reever is out now (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Western Reever is finally being released in GTA Online this week and will be available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1.9 million.

Vehicle discounts

Special Offers on great vehicles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Elitas Travel

Western Besra - Currently $805,000 (originally $1,150,000)

Legendary Motorsport

Pfister Astron - Currently $1,106,000 (originally $1,580,000)

Ubermacht Cypher - Currently $1,085,000 (originally $1,550,000)

Emperor Vectre - Currently $1,249,500 (originally $1,338,750)

Coil Cyclone - Currently $1,417,500 (originally $1,890,000)

Dewbauchee Vagner - Currently $1,151,250 (originally $1,535,000)

Benny’s Original Motorworks

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom - Currently $570,500 (originally $815,000)

Vapid Peyote Custom - Currently $496,000 (originally $620,000)

Login bonus

Easy way to get 100k (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online gamers have the opportunity to bag $100,000 for just logging into the game this week. Linking the Rockstar Games Social Club account to a Prime Gaming account will allow them to get the money.

