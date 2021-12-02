GTA Online Gunrunning Event: Release date, discounts, rewards and more

The latest weekly update for GTA Online is out now and it comes with several new bonuses and rewards for the ongoing Gunrunning event. The event is going to last until December 14, when the next DLC is expected to come out. This article features all the bonuses and rewards that are being offered as part of this event.

GTA Online: Everything you need to know about the ongoing Gunrunning event

The GTA Online Gunrunning event is live and as expected, it introduces bonuses on Gunrunning Sell Missions. Players who complete these missions will earn an extra 50% GTA$ and RP. Keeping in tune with the theme, Rockstar is offering bonuses on all Gunrunning-related game modes.

Through December 13, players who possess an underground bunker and participate in any of the Bunker Series modes will get 3x GTA$ and RP. They will also get 2x GTA$ and RP on completing the Mobile Operations Missions. For players who are unaware, these are only accessible via the Mobile Operations Center.

However, the bonuses are not exclusive to Gunrunning-themed missions and activities. GTA Online players will also get 3x bonus GTA$ and RP when participating in the Diamond Series and Missile Base Adversary modes. There's also 2x GTA$ and RP on the Top Fun game mode.

Players will also be getting double Car Meet Reputation on all Los Santos Car Meet Races. This includes Sprints, Street Races, and Pursuits. They will also receive a Manor PRBG Tee when they login to GTA Online during this event. The discounts also seem to be following the Gunrunning theme.

All Bunker properties, as well as their upgrades, renovations, and modifications are 40% cheaper via Maze Bank Foreclosures. Meanwhile, the Mobile Operations Center, as well as all of its upgrades, is available at a 40% discount. At the LS Car Meet Merch Shop, all LS Car Meet themed Racing Suits are 30% off.

The following vehicles are being sold at a 35% discount:

Jugular ($796,250 - $597,187)

Penumbra FF ($897,000)

Tempesta ($863,850)

On the other hand, the P-996 LAZER is being sold at a 30% discount ($4,550,000). GTA Online gamers who successfully link their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming this week will receive $100,000.

