GTA Online weekly update 12/02/21: Vectre Prize Ride, 50% bonus payout on Bunker sell missions and more

GTA Online's weekly update has arrived and will be sticking around longer than usual this time. This update will run until 14 December 2021, after which the GTA Online Winter Update is expected to drop. This week, Bunker sell missions are getting some love as they're set to pay out 50% extra on every successful sale.

To further bolster this, Bunkers and their associated upgrades are also on 40% discount this week. From the Emperor Vectre Prize Ride to discounted Mobile Operation Centers, here's everything included in the GTA Online update for the next two weeks.

What's new in GTA Online this week?

Podium Vehicle

Mammoth Squaddie

Prize Ride

Emperor Vectre - Place top 5 in 12 LS Car Meet Series Races to unlock the Prize Ride

3x GTA$ & RP on

Bunker, Diamond and Missile Base Adversary Modes

Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

Mobile Operations Missions

Top Fun Versus Mode

50% more GTA$ & RP on

Bunker Sell Missions

2x Reputation Bonus:

Street Races

Pursuit Races

Sprints

Login bonus

Manor PRBG tee shirt

Cayo Perico Heist bonuses

For completing the finale - Orange Glow Shades

For completing the 'Scope Out' mission - Orange Skull Emissive Mask

Discounts

30% Off

P-996 LAZER ($4,550,000)

LS Tuners Racing Suits

35% Off

Jugular ($796,250 - $597,187)

Penumbra FF ($897,000)

Tempesta ($863,850)

40% Off

Bunkers (including renovations & upgrades)

Mobile Operations Centers (including renovations)

Bunker bonuses in GTA Online this week make for huge profits

Bunkers in GTA Online serve as the primary base of operations for the Gunrunning and Research business. With bonuses on Bunkers and all associated upgrades, players can kickstart their Gunrunning business. At max capacity, Bunker sell missions normally award GTA $1,048,000, but with the current bonuses, players can get up to GTA $1,572,000 per sell mission.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As the date for this year's GTA Online Winter Update draws near, Rockstar Games will continue these bonuses for two weeks until 14 December 2021. In addition to winning back the player base's favor after the catastrophic GTA Trilogy launch, living up to last year's Cayo Perico update will be a tall order for Rockstar Games to achieve.

Edited by Sabine Algur