GTA Online weekly update 12/02/21: Vectre Prize Ride, 50% bonus payout on Bunker sell missions and more

GTA Online's weekly update has arrived and will be sticking around longer than usual this time. This update will run until 14 December 2021, after which the GTA Online Winter Update is expected to drop. This week, Bunker sell missions are getting some love as they're set to pay out 50% extra on every successful sale.
To further bolster this, Bunkers and their associated upgrades are also on 40% discount this week. From the Emperor Vectre Prize Ride to discounted Mobile Operation Centers, here's everything included in the GTA Online update for the next two weeks.
What's new in GTA Online this week?
Podium Vehicle
- Mammoth Squaddie
Prize Ride
- Emperor Vectre - Place top 5 in 12 LS Car Meet Series Races to unlock the Prize Ride
3x GTA$ & RP on
- Bunker, Diamond and Missile Base Adversary Modes
- Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode
- Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode
2x GTA$ & RP on
- Mobile Operations Missions
- Top Fun Versus Mode
50% more GTA$ & RP on
- Bunker Sell Missions
2x Reputation Bonus:
- Street Races
- Pursuit Races
- Sprints
Login bonus
- Manor PRBG tee shirt
Cayo Perico Heist bonuses
- For completing the finale - Orange Glow Shades
- For completing the 'Scope Out' mission - Orange Skull Emissive Mask
Discounts
30% Off
- P-996 LAZER ($4,550,000)
- LS Tuners Racing Suits
35% Off
- Jugular ($796,250 - $597,187)
- Penumbra FF ($897,000)
- Tempesta ($863,850)
40% Off
- Bunkers (including renovations & upgrades)
- Mobile Operations Centers (including renovations)
Bunker bonuses in GTA Online this week make for huge profits
Bunkers in GTA Online serve as the primary base of operations for the Gunrunning and Research business. With bonuses on Bunkers and all associated upgrades, players can kickstart their Gunrunning business. At max capacity, Bunker sell missions normally award GTA $1,048,000, but with the current bonuses, players can get up to GTA $1,572,000 per sell mission.
As the date for this year's GTA Online Winter Update draws near, Rockstar Games will continue these bonuses for two weeks until 14 December 2021. In addition to winning back the player base's favor after the catastrophic GTA Trilogy launch, living up to last year's Cayo Perico update will be a tall order for Rockstar Games to achieve.