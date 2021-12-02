GTA Online new DLC expected release date

The latest weekly update for GTA Online arrived today, but players are getting excited for another reason altogether. The current weekly update will be extended until December 14, which seems to indicate the release of an upcoming DLC on the same day.

The current weekly update for GTA Online, which arrived today, seems to have been extended to December 14. This means that players will not be getting new bonuses and rewards for close to two weeks. However, this is also an indication that a DLC may be released on the very same day the event ends.

This is because Rockstar maintains specific days for update releases. Weekly updates come out on Thursdays, while major updates (DLCs) come out on Tuesdays. In addition, there has been a new trend since the release of Los Santos Tuners.

Rockstar skipped the weekly update on June 15 before the DLC arrived, and it could be repeating the same pattern this time. Of course, there is no concrete evidence of this being an intentional pattern. However, if they didn't plan for a DLC, the current update event would have continued until December 16, the next Thursday.

GTA Online players have been bored by the lack of content in the game lately. Most of them are excited to receive a major content update, like with the Los Santos Tuners or the Cayo Perico Heist DLCs. These updates significantly altered the game, adding a ton of replayability value to it.

Dr. Dre is expected to reappear in the upcoming update, alongside his new music, which he's supposedly releasing through GTA Online. Players are also expecting the usual Christmas update this month that brings snow to Los Santos. As of now, there is no clue about what the next update is going to be based on.

The last two updates received widespread praise and for several reasons. Cayo Perico Heist added a great way for players to get rich in the game without grinding for months. It also added a whole new island to explore, which was the first map expansion for GTA Online. Los Santos Tuners, on the other hand, attracted car lovers with its exotic collection of tuner cars.

Players even praised the contract missions, which were like a shorter and simpler take on the Heist missions.

