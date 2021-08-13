Is the Buzzard still worth buying in GTA Online?

From weaponized helicopters to armored cars to flying bikes, GTA Online features a number of great vehicles with each more expensive than the other.

GTA Online is one of the best rated games of all time and although the game itself is exceptional, it owes a huge part of its success to all the incredibly amazing automobiles that Rockstar keeps adding to it. Had it not been for all the vehicles that Rockstar has released over the years, it is fair to say that GTA Online, like any other multiplayer game, would have become boring.

That said, weaponized helicopters are a popular choice in GTA Online. They are, in fact, quite a necessity as a number of missions rely on lightning-fast helicopters that can annihilate everything in the vicinity while taking to the skies.

The Buzzard features as one of the most popular weaponized helicopters in GTA Online, but is it truly worth the hype?

Is the Buzzard still worth the buzz in GTA Online?

The Buzzard is a light, compact helicopter for military or millionaire use. With a 5-blade main rotor and a top speed of 175mph, it's widely considered to be the best performing helicopter in its class. These hardly ever drop out of the sky like a stone. Helicopters are one of the safest ways to travel. - Warstock Cache & Carry description.

This light exploration/attack helicopter boasts incredible maneuverability and is extremely easy to handle, even for novice enthusiasts. While it is not as fast as the Annihilator, another incredibly powerful helicopter, it is fast enough to dodge enemy attacks and aid the player in case of a quick escape situation.

Powered by a single turboshaft engine, the Buzzard boasts excellent performance and quick acceleration. As if all that wasn't enough, the Buzzard comes equipped with a set of two devastating weapons: miniguns and rocket launchers. Both weapons are extremely powerful and deal a good deal of damage to the target when activated.

Furthermore, the Buzzard, despite being one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, is one of the cheapest, priced at $1,750,000. So, it is fair to say that it is indeed worth all the hype in GTA Online, even in 2021.

