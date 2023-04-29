GTA Online Jet God Mode glitch: What it does, consequences, and more

The divisive Jet God Mode glitch is back in GTA Online. For those who don't know, this exploit essentially makes it so a player's plane is impervious to all damage. However, there are some caveats to it worth addressing in this article. If one wishes to take advantage of the exploit, then this guide will cover how to do that. It'll also talk about what this glitch's limitations are as well as the consequences of using it.

Do keep in mind that bugs are often patched fairly quickly in GTA Online. If one wants to perform the Jet God Mode glitch in this game, they better do it fast. It's vital to note that you will need a friend to take advantage of this glitch.

All about the Jet God Mode glitch in GTA Online

What the Jet God mode glitch does in GTA Online

An invincible aircraft is a frightening sight for many players (Image via Rockstar Games)

As its name implies, the person abusing this bug has God Mode activated for their plane. Nothing will destroy it. Many of the usual ways to counter invincible players, like starting Headhunter and running them over with a tank, are impossible to do here. Ergo, gamers can't even counteract somebody who does this bug perfectly.

The person using this exploit can take advantage of complete invincibility however they want, provided their friend never leaves the heist planning board. That means their plane will never lose a dogfight or randomly get shot down from the skies.

How to use the new Jet God Mode glitch in GTA Online

Here are the requirements for the Jet God Mode glitch in GTA Online:

A friend with a high-end apartment who can start a heist.

Any jet

A hangar

This is what players have to do to perform this exploit:

Your friend must have a plane and any green heist (not blue like the Facility's) on their phone. If you see a blue heist notification on your phone, retire as a CEO. The player with the jet should have an invite to continue the setup process for one of the default heists. That person should enter their plane and stay on the invite page. Make sure that player exits the Hangar and accepts the heist invite message almost instantly. Their plane will have left the Hangar, but their friend shouldn't enter the vehicle yet. Wait until that person can see the heist planning board.

From this point on, the Jet God Mode glitch will be active. No explosives or bullets will ever destroy this plane. Griefers can definitely take advantage of this huge benefit, much to the rest of the lobby's detriment.

Note: The bug will end if the friend ever leaves the heist planning board, making the plane vulnerable again. That person must stay on that screen if their friend wishes to abuse the Jet God Mode glitch in GTA Online.

Potential consequences

There's always a risk of being banned (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main consequence of note is the possibility of getting suspended or banned from GTA Online. It's a slim chance but still something to keep in mind since this exploit is technically against the rules. Otherwise, the only other drawback worth a mention is that your friend will be utterly bored waiting on a heist planning board forever just so you can be invincible.

Poll : Have you ever been eliminated by somebody who abused a God Mode glitch? Yes No 0 votes