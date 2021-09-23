GTA Online keeps crashing with error code CE-34878-0: Is there a fix?

GTA Online is a massively popular multiplayer game across all platforms. Whether it's the PC, PS4 or the Xbox One, the game has a large active playerbase on all of them.

Therefore, when an error code affects players on a particular platform, it can be incredibly frustrating for its owners. GTA 5 (and GTA Online) players on PS4 often receive an error message that is exclusive to the console.

This article explores the error code CE-34878-0 and how PS4 players can fix it.

GTA Online: How to fix PS4 error code CE-34878-0

Previously, players who had more than 100 friends on PSN were affected by this error. This issue has since been fixed, but there are several more reasons for getting the error.

PS4 players can employ several methods to fix the error on their console. It can occur for all applications or for a specific application like GTA 5. The following is the official solution provided by PlayStation Support:

To begin, players must close the application that is causing the error (such as GTA 5). They must then restart the device after installing the latest System Software and game updates.

Players who have upgraded their device's HDD (Hard Disk Drive) must reinstall the original HDD.

If the error persists, players must back up their save data and go to Settings > Initialization > Initialize PS4 to resolve the issue.

Finally, those who experience the issue with every application or every time an application is launched should contact PlayStation Support.

Here is another method that players can try out:

Firstly, players have to turn off their PS4. They must make sure not to enter rest mode while doing this.

Once this is done, players have to clear their cache. This can be done by taking out the power cable behind the PS4, keeping it unplugged for around a minute and then plugging it back.

Then, players have to boot into safe mode by pressing and holding the power button for around 10 seconds. They can let go of the button after the second beep.

On the Safe Mode menu, players must select Rebuild Database and press OK. Note: Players have to plug their controller into the console to operate the Safe Mode menu.

They have to wait for a few minutes while the database is rebuilt, and then, it should boot normally.

