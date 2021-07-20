GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update officially released: All you need to know

Rockstar gets it right once again by giving fans a thousand more reasons to play GTA Online with just one, unbelievably exciting update.

Recently, Rockstar Games announced a new update, GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners, which will be released on July 20, 2021. The new update is expected to bring a number of tuner-based races and full-throttle missions to GTA Online. The most noteworthy feature of the update is the LS Car Meet, a shared space where players will be able to show off their high-end vehicles and challenge fellow players to a race.

GTA Online: So what's all the fuss about?

Image via express.co.uk

A lot actually.

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world with unbreakable records to its name. Every new update brings a whole lot of fun and new content to the game, attracting novice players from all over the world and turning die-hard fans into… well, dedicated fans.

This update, unlike any other, promises the addition of a bunch of new and exciting material to GTA Online. For one, Rockstar will drop 10 new cars with the update, and there will be 7 more added later on.

Here's what players can expect from the Los Santos Tuners Update in GTA Online:

The LS Car Meet: A shared space where players can show-off their customized vehicles and participate in missions and races.

New progression: Players will be able to level up their street racing reputation to unlock a bunch of new items, including car parts, gear and the ability to host private car meetings.

Test Rides: This feature will allow players to try out new cars.

Test Track: This is perhaps the most important feature of all. Test track is an exclusive area where players can participate in races without the unwanted interference of cops and NPCs. Test Track features 30 racers and a solo track for players who would rather drive alone.

Prize Ride Challenges: As the name might imply, this feature will allow players to complete special missions to win exclusive vehicles.

New Shops: A cool feature that introduces a merch Shop, a tattoo shop and a modding area.

New Races: Another important feature that will introduce two new types of Races to GTA Online, the Street Race Series and Pursuit Series.

New Cars: As mentioned before, this update will add 17 new cars to GTA Online including The Karlin Calico GTF, Karlin Futo GX, Annis Euros, Vapid Dominator GTT, Annis ZR350, Dinka RT3000, Vulkar Warrener HKR, Obey Tailgater S, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Remus.

Edited by Siddharth Satish