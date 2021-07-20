GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update free vehicle: Everything players need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update was just launched today in GTA Online, after months of hype and anticipation. This update brings a plethora of content, mostly related to tuners and tuner culture, as the update title suggests.

It includes the LS Car Meet (a meeting point for budding racers), new vehicles and races, new Contract Missions from the Auto Shop and a new purchasable property. There are also new merchandise and car modifications.

As with the weekly updates in GTA Online, there are some discounts and special rewards this week. Thanks to this, the Annis Remus can be acquired free of cost upon completing certain objectives.

GTA Online Tuners update: Annis Remus up for grabs, free of cost

The LS Car Meet includes a special circuit called the Test Track, where players can test different rides or set a new record. GTA Online players can also participate in the weekly Prize Ride Challenges to win a Prize Ride for that week.

"Look for the Prize Ride perched atop the LS Customs-branded Slamtruck and complete the Weekly Challenge for a chance to ride away in a brand-new ride – this week it’s the scorching hot Annis Remus, up for grabs by placing top three in a Street Race for three days in a row between now and July 27. And make sure to check out this week’s Test Rides vehicles, the new Karin Calico GTF and Annis Euros, and the unreleased Pfister Comet S2 coming next week — all three are available to take for a spin on the Test Track now." - Rockstar Newswire description

The Annis Remus comes at a base price of $1,370,000 and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online. It has the best handling statistics among all the tuners, as shown below:

Annis Remus Stats (Image via GTA Base)

Players who complete the weekly Prize Challenge objectives can get this excellent vehicle completely free of cost. All they need to do is hold the Top 3 position in the weekly challenge races for three days in a row (between July 20th and 27th).

