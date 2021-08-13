GTA Online money farming guide for the week of 08/13/2021

GTA Online's weekly updates bring about a host of bonuses for GTA Online players, making for a fresh grind every week. This week's bonuses are particularly interesting due to the addition of a brand new contract mission in conjunction with 2x event bonuses.

Players can also earn an extra GTA $250,000 by August 18 if they manage to rank up quickly enough at the LS Car Meet. Here's a quick and handy guide to optimizing money-making routes in GTA Online this week.

How to farm cash effectively in GTA Online this week

Aside from the Cayo Perico Heist being the most efficient grind in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has added the following bonuses to entice users into playing other game modes:

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Siege Mentality

2x GTA$ and RP on Pursuit Races

They can dabble between setups or heist cooldowns and make extra cash in pursuit races or the Siege Mentality adversary mode.

The latest week also saw the addition of a new KDJ and Sessanta Contract called "The Lost Contract." Rockstar's official description of the new event is as follows:

"The Lost MC is sitting on a goldmine, and you're entitled to your share. Take them down a couple of pegs by targeting their bustling methamphetamine empire for a sizable score. Gather some intel, steal a truck to haul your payload, and blow the whole operation to smithereens. Visit the Job Board in your Auto Shop to get cracking."

Contract Jobs pay out exceptionally well for just being singular missions. Players can expect anywhere between $170K-195K for this job.

Another easy way to get money this week is to complete the RC Bandito and regular Time Trials. For a little under 10 minutes worth of effort, gamers can snag themselves GTA $200,000 for completing both trials.

Time Trial

Up-n-Atom, Par Time 01:41:30

RC Bandito Time Trial

Vespucci Beach, Par Time 02:05:00

As an unconventional grind, users can also try completing the prize ride challenge of winning three Sprint races for four days in a row to unlock the Karin Futo GTX for free. It will save GTA $1,590,000 from the Futo GTX's retail price.

