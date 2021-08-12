GTA Online Weekly Update 08/12/21: New Emperor Vectre Los Santos Tuners Car, 2x money on pursuit races and more

Rockstar Games has added a whole lot of content to GTA Online in this week's update, including a new vehicle.

Taking the spotlight away from the Dominator ASP, the Emperor Vectre is the hottest prospect at the LS Car Meet this week. Disappointingly, the discounts for this week seem to be identical to the week of 08/05.

Here's a detailed list of changes in this week's GTA Online update.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

New Content

Emperor Vectre (GTA$ 1,785,000 on Legendary Motorsports)

Futo GTX - Prize Ride

The Lost Contract - New KDJ and Sessanta Contract

Podium Vehicle

Lampadati Michelli GT

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Siege Mentality

2x GTA$ and RP on Pursuit Races

Discounted Content

30% off Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 791,000)

30% off RO-86 Alkonost (GTA$ 3,045,000 / 2,283,750)

30% off Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 1,617,000)

40% off Grotti Itali GTO (GTA$ 1,179,000)

40% off Vapid Ellie (GTA$ 339,000)

50% off All Offices

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Invetero Coquette BlackFin (GTA$ 139,000)

50% off Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 1,700,000)

100% off Strawberry - Auto Shop (GTA$ 0)

Time Trial

Up-n-Atom, Par Time 01:41:30

RC Bandito Time Trial

Vespucci Beach, Par Time 02:05:00

Keeping the theme of car culture going, Rockstar Games has swapped out last week's sprint races for pursuit races in the 2x payout category.

In pursuit races, Los Santos law enforcement will be trying their hardest to interrupt the race, adding an extra factor for players to account for.

Lamentably, the discounted vehicles from last week have not changed, which means the Itali GTO is still up for grabs for the extremely low price of $1,179,000.

CEO Offices remain discounted this week, incentivizing low-level players to finally go out there and get one at 50% off.

The Time Trials for this week are one of the less challenging events out there, and players can make an easy $200,000 here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh