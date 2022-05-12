What are Motor Wars in GTA Online and how to play it?

GTA Online's weekly update came out today. This week sees quite a lot in some aspects. There are two game modes that give out bonus rewards. Motor Wars is one of them as it offers double cash and RP throughout the week.

The Motor Wars game mode is part of the Adversary Mode and was added to the game as part of the Smuggler's Run update in 2017. This mode is quite unique as it integrates various aspects from other games. This article talks about Motor Wars and how to play it.

Players should indulge in Motor Wars in GTA Online

The GTA Online game mode called Motor Wars is part of the Adversary Mode, as stated above. Some players might figure out the game's objective by reading the name, but there's a lot more to it. The game mode uses quite a few mechanics present in the recently popular battle royale style games.

Each match features two to four teams facing off, and the last one standing wins. It begins when players skydive from a cargo bob and land in the fight zone. Teams can make use of heavy weaponry and weaponized vehicles scattered throughout the zone. Speaking of zones, this game mode has a shrinking zone as well. Players outside the zone are killed.

GTA gamers need to land and then scavenge for weapons and weaponized vehicles. Opening the map will reveal the location of all weaponized vehicles and weapons in the zone. There are three zones in total.

After all three shrinks have occurred, the zone shrinks continuously and players outside are killed to declare the winner. With no revivals or respawns, those who are killed will have to wait for the next match.

Tips and tricks

GTA Online is offering double rewards on Motor Wars this week. It's a fun game mode, but this week has been quite lucrative as well. Here are a few tips and tricks to get started.

The most important tip is playing with a friend. Although there is a team, randoms rarely communicate with each other. Most vehicles in Motor Wars can be fully utilized with two players. A driver and a gunner.

While landing, always make sure to land near a fast and decent vehicle or a big gun. There are ARs, SMGs and knives too but its always easier with a RPG or grenade launcher.

The two vehicles in this game mode are the Nightshark with the AA trailer and the Half Track. The Half Track is virtually impenetrable from front and back. The Nightshark with the trailer is quick and deadly.

Always prioritize zone over kills.

It is rare to get a game mode this fun for double rewards. Hopping on with friends is recommended to reap the most rewards whilst having fun. The amount of money earned depends on the duration of a match and the number of players/teams.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul