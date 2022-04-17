5 reasons why every GTA Online player should own Nightshark

All GTA Online players should recognize the vehicle in the image above, the infamous Nightshark. It is one of the nicest-looking armored, military-style vehicles available in the game.

There are several benefits to owning this vehicle that will be discussed in this piece, and by the end, hopefully, most players will be headed to buy their very own.

This article will discuss five reasons GTA Online players should own Nightshark.

GTA Online players know the true worth of a Nightshark

5) Connect Anti-Aircraft Trailer

This is a must-buy for any Nightshark owners (Image via GTA Base)

This Anti-Aircraft trailer will cost players $1.4million once the cost price is unlocked. Or around $1.8million without the discount on Warstock Cache & Carry. The verifiable war machine is the perfect addition to the Nightshark with its unstoppable, tough-guy feel.

Warstock Cache & Carry description:

“It might be called an Anti-Aircraft Trailer, but don't let that put any limits on your creativity. What you choose to reduce to smoking rubble with this thing is your business, and the sky is most definitely not the limit. Comes towed by a Vapid Sadler as standard.”

While Nightshark is known to withstand barrages of rockets from many overpowered vehicles in the game, the Anti-Aircraft gun is so strong that it can reduce even the Nightshark to a smoldering mess in only two shots. It is undoubtedly worth GTA Online gamers' attention.

4) Saves lives from griefers

The YouTube video above shows a GTA Online player driving their Nightshark, seemingly in pursuit of a Headhunter Target or Bounty. As the gamer catches up and is undoubtedly about to claim the bounty for killing the marked player, a griefer on an Oppressor MKII turns up and steals the kill.

Not only has this griefer taken another player's target and mission from them, but they proceed to try and attack the Nightshark with their Homing Missiles.

Fortunately, Nightshark is one of the few vehicles considered almost griefer-proof. Withstanding up to 27 homing missiles from an Oppressor MKII is one of this vehicle's best qualities.

3) Great power and speed

Even with the trailer attached, the Nightshark is fastest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Outside of Nighshark and its main competitor, the Insurgent, the Shark wins every time. It is the fastest of the heavily armored and weaponized vehicles and can reach a top speed of around 105mph.

While this will not sound very fast to the supercar fans in GTA Online, it is swift, even with the Anti-Aircraft gun turret attached.

Without the turret attached, GTA Online players should have no trouble handling this machine and using it to their full advantage, whether standing up against griefers or entering heavily-armed enemy territory.

2) Weaponized

Armed with front-facing machineguns in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nightshark does come fully equipped with some machine guns in the front bumper. However, that is not the best position for them to be placed.

They do give gamers an advantage over enemies during chases where the guns are capable of, at the very least, taking out the car's tires so they can be fully engaged.

Many gamers in the GTA Online community would love to see a future upgrade that would allow them to fit the Nightshark with extra artillery. The option to move machine guns or operate Homing Missiles from the vehicle would put it head and shoulders above the competition.

1) Heavily Armored

It is clear how much armor this vehicle has in GTA Online (Image via GTA Base)

The Nightshark armor is almost unmatched in the game. It can withstand more explosives than virtually any other vehicle.

The best way to understand this is to know that it would take a Homing Missile Launcher or an Oppressor MKII, 27 rockets to blow it up. The Toreador managed to blow up the car using only 26 missiles. This vehicle does not go down easy.

Nightshark is the perfect car for GTA Online fans who do not appreciate being interrupted by griefers or unfortunate explosive events that occur all too regularly in the game. This car will save a player's life more times than can be explained in words.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar