How does the Anti-Aircraft Trailer work in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should try to fully maximize the potential of the Anti-Aircraft Trailer.

This military trailer is based on the real-world M17/M51 Trailer Mount. Players cannot drive it themselves since it lacks a driving wheel. Instead, another vehicle is required to tow the Anti-Aircraft Trailer. There also needs to be another player to operate the weaponry.

Nonetheless, this trailer is made with one purpose in mind, to counteract flying vehicles. This weaponized trailer will make quick work of most enemies, especially when paired up with the right vehicle. Players should definitely learn how to use it properly.

The Anti-Aircraft Trailer is quite useful in GTA Online if used properly

Many GTA Online players utilize flying vehicles, making it harder to fight them on land. Thankfully, the Anti-Aircraft Trailer is ideally suited to neutralize these vehicles. All the players need is a weaponized vehicle and another teammate, preferably a skilled one.

Which vehicles are compatible?

The Anti-Aircraft Trailer is very reliable in the right hands. For example, players with an Insurgent Pick-Up can do a lot of damage. Of course, it all depends on teamwork and the player's skill level.

Before going any further, GTA Online players need to be aware of their basic necessities. The trailer requires the use of certain vehicles for towing purposes.

Here are the compatible vehicles for the Anti-Aircraft Trailer:

APC

Bison

Bobcat XL

Chernobog

Half-Track

Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

Nightshark

Sadler

Technical Custom

Players should definitely stick with weaponized vehicles, such as the Chernobog or the Nightshark. Driving a Bison or a Bobcat XL is a significant disadvantage. They lack the offensive and defensive capabilities of weaponized vehicles.

Price and performance

The military trailer can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry. The standard price is $1,862,000, while the trade price brings it down to $1,400,000. GTA Online believes this is a valuable accessory.

Due to its excellent suspension, this trailer will maintain stability in most situations. However, whoever is driving the vehicle should be careful not to make sudden turns. They can accidentally detach the trailer and leave it behind.

Armor and weaponry

It should be noted that the Anti-Aircraft Trailer lacks armor upgrades. However, it can only be taken out with explosive weaponry. Regular bullets won't do much against it since it lacks a combustible engine.

GTA Online players can equip the following weapons to their respective trailers:

Quad MG : Fire off machine gun bullets with great accuracy and fire rate

: Fire off machine gun bullets with great accuracy and fire rate Missile Battery : Uses long-range explosive missiles to hit targets

: Uses long-range explosive missiles to hit targets Dual Anti-Air Cannons: Behaves just like a tank cannon

The 360-degree turret can elevate itself by a 40-degree angle. As a result, players controlling the turret can directly aim towards flying aircraft.

However, they need to be careful not to blow up the driving vehicle accidentally. Likewise, the driving vehicle should avoid using bombs since it puts the trailer at risk. GTA Online players should always exercise caution when they work together.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

