Should GTA Online players get the Weaponized Tampa?

The Weaponized Tampa gets the job done in GTA Online.

Partially based on the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger, players should expect a very fast muscle car. It also takes inspiration from the Roadkill vehicle in the Twisted Metal series. This makes sense, given the overall weapon layout. It's the perfect tool for destruction for GTA Online players.

Right now, Rockstar is putting the Weaponized Tampa up for sale. This could give players the incentive to buy the vehicle. The question remains whether or not it's worth the purchase. It's an expensive car, but it could pay off in dividends.

The Weaponized Tampa is on sale, which means GTA Online players should give it a look

This article will let players know what to expect from this vehicle. It's always a good idea to perform some research beforehand. Without further ado, here is what the Weaponized Tampa can do for players.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can visit Warstock Cache and Carry by pulling up their phones. Not counting weekly discounts, the Weaponized Tampa has two different price tags, as seen below:

Regular price : $2,108,050

: $2,108,050 Trade price: $1,585,000 (unlocked through a specific MOC mission)

The Weaponized Tampa has a top speed of 112.25 miles per hour, based on findings from Broughy1322. It's among the fastest weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. Despite its average handling and heavy weight, it performs very well on different terrains.

Below are the following weapon upgrades for this vehicle:

Fixed Minigun : Standard gun with limited aim

: Standard gun with limited aim Dual Minigun : Provides a 360 coverage aim

: Provides a 360 coverage aim Missiles : Fires powerful rockets straight ahead

: Fires powerful rockets straight ahead Rear Mortar: Useful against pursuing vehicles

Players can store it in a personal garage, but it can only be modified in a specific workshop. They can find one with the Avenger or a Mobile Operations Center (MOC), depending on their playstyle.

Is it worth buying?

GTA Online players will definitely use this vehicle during heists. Despite its rather weak durability, it's great for taking down multiple enemies at once. One should definitely rely on the dual minigun if they want to see better results.

It's also the complete opposite of the Duke O' Death. This particular vehicle mainly focuses on defense, while the Weaponized Tampa prioritizes offense. However, the Duke O' Death is free on next-gen consoles.

Ultimately, it's worth getting if the player is doing missions. However, it's mainly good for random NPCs, rather than skilled players in a lobby. It only takes a few rockets to bring it down for good.

Players can still get one with this week's discount

From now until April 20, GTA Online players can take advantage of a 40% discounts. Normally, the Weaponized Tampa costs $2,108,050, but now it's brought down to $1,264,830. That is a difference of $843,220, which is a lot of money in this game.

By comparison, the trade price is currently $1,585,000. Players who buy the Weaponized Tampa at a 40% discount will save $320,170.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

