5 best free cars GTA Online players must get on the PS5

GTA Online has a free list of vehicles that PlayStation 5 players can look into.

Everybody has to start from somewhere in this game. All the best vehicles in GTA Online are ridiculously expensive. In the meantime, some PlayStation 5 players can get a few vehicles at no additional cost. They aren't the best in their class, but they can still do something.

For all intents and purposes, this article is meant for beginners running low on cash. This list will not include the highly recommended Karin S95, since that requires extra steps with profile migration. It also won't count the Career Builder vehicles, since that uses the player's $4,000,000 budget.

These are the best free vehicles that GTA Online players can get on the PS5

5) Nagasaki Carbon RS

GTA Online beginners should have at least one motorcycle in their garage. They don't provide any defense, but they can be used for really fast travel. Motorcycles can also go through narrow pathways and traffic congestion.

The Carbon RS will be found on the Legendary Motorsport website. It's a nimble lightweight bike that's perfect for quick travel. The Carbon RS also has great acceleration, even when compared to other sports bikes. It should help out with its middling top speed.

However, once GTA Online players have $15,000 to spend, they can try out the Bati 801 instead. It's a superior motorcycle that's very cost efficient. Beginners and experts would make good use of it.

4) Declasse Stallion

The Stallion was originally featured back in the 3D era of GTA titles. It used to have major issues with spinning out of control. However, the GTA Online version fixed this issue. The Stallion has far better handling than previous installments.

While its acceleration is nothing special, its top speed is somewhat respectable. It can also corner at much higher speeds. Beginners can try using it for some of the earlier missions in the game.

Players can find this vehicle in Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Dodo

GTA Online players that own a Hangar can get a free Dodo from the Elitás Travel website. While it's not suitable for combat, it's great for traveling the map. Flying vehicles will always have their specific uses. However, it's best to use this vehicle in solo or private sessions.

The Dodo will take-off in a very short distance. It also has really good acceleration, so it will take to the skies in no time. The Dodo can also use its landing gear to drive itself on land. It's very specific, but it can be used to avoid incoming traffic if the player lands on highways.

2) Annis Elegy RH8

This sports car uses all-wheel drive, which gives players more grip. Along with its overall balance and weight distribution, players are unlikely to experience wheel spinning. This will greatly help them whenever they reach high speeds.

Speaking of which, the Elegy RH8 has exceptional handling for its sports class. The only real issue is the poor braking power. Whenever it reaches high speeds, players will have to carefully time each brake.

Players can get this free vehicle at Legendary Motorsport.

1) Imponte Duke O' Death

GTA Online constantly involves combat, so players need to protect themselves. The Duke O' Death is a great vehicle for beginners since it comes with standard armor plates. The only real weakness is the front window, but otherwise it's highly resistant to bullets.

Armored vehicles will always give players the advantage in GTA Online. Whether it's surviving other players or escaping a shootout, the Duke O' Death will make them live a little bit longer.

The Duke O' Death is available from Warstock Cache and Carry. Further modifications will make this vehicle that much better.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

