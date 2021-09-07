GTA Online Outfit Scraps locations: Where to find the Shipwreck Collectibles

GTA Online is still one of the most popular games on the planet. One of the main reasons being the new updates that Rockstar Games constantly pushes with new content.

Post the launch of the Los Santos Tuners update, the developer has released an update with a new event in it which is known as the shipwreck event. This update features a new outfit that players can unlock after collecting the collectibles.

All the locations to find GTA Online outfit scraps

The new GTA Online update came out on August 26 and added a new collectible to the game. Gamers can find a wrecked boat on the shores of Los Santos and Blaine County to loot its treasure chest.

They can find scraps of clothing in these wrecks along with cash and experience rewards. Once users collect seven pieces of scrap clothing, they unlock the Frontier outfit in their wardrobe.

They can only find one shipwreck chest per day. For gamers to obtain the Frontier Outfit, they will need to find the shipwreck seven times over a week in real-time.

The shipwrecks are located at one of 30 locations daily.

The new Shipwreck event is an excellent way to earn some GTA$ and RP in GTA Online. Players can locate the wrecks and collect the treasure to make some extra GTA$.

If they want to obtain the pirate outfit, users need to look for the scraps all over the map for one of 30 locations. All the locations for the shipwrecks were uploaded on Reddit by u/Jhonnyg5150.

Every time gamers find the shipwreck in GTA Online, they can claim it to win rewards. Each time they claim the treasure, users will obtain 20,000 GTA$ and 2000 RP. Along with these rewards, they will find a scrap of cloth in the treasure chests.

Upon collecting seven pieces, gamers can go to their wardrobe and find the new frontier outfit.

Note: They can either go to each of these sites to check for the shipwreck or follow GTA Online on Reddit to see the daily update of the location.

Edited by Ravi Iyer