Pirate Outfit in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

With GTA Online's weekly update, Rockstar Games has updated the weekly challenge, changed the 2x GTA$ and RP missions, added the Karin Sultan RS Classic car to the game, and introduced the Shipwreck on the Shore treasure hunt.

The new GTA Online feature was released during this week's weekly update on Thursday, August 26, 2021. In the Shipwreck on the Shore event, players can participate in a treasure hunt and receive a Frontier Outfit which is the pirate outfit in GTA Online.

Rockstar keeps adding new events to GTA Online to keep the game interesting and to keep players coming back for more.

To be able to obtain the pirate outfit, players need to find seven treasures from wrecked boats on beaches. Upon collecting all seven wreck collectibles, players will be able to unlock the pirate outfit.

Find the Pirate Outfit in GTA Online within the Shipwreck on the Shores event

Shipwrecks can be spotted around Los Santos and Blaine County. Players need to go up to these wrecked boats and look for a small treasure chest in one of the 30 locations around the map.

Players will have to find seven chests in order to unlock the outfit. GTA online players can only find one shipwreck a day and track their progress in the daily collectibles section of the interaction menu.

The location for the shipwreck for every player is the same each day so players can check for the whereabouts of the shipwreck online.

When a player locates the shipwreck and finds the chest, they can interact with the chest to receive GTA$20,000, 2000RP and a scrap of clothing. After players find all seven scraps of clothing, they can then find the Frontier outfit in their wardrobe.

Redditor u/johnny5150 has found all the locations of the wrecked boats and uploaded it on GTA Online's subreddit. All 30 locations for the wrecked boats can be found in this image.

Players need to visit all these locations daily to be able to find the treasure chests in GTA Online. Players can also check online communities it to keep track of the locations as other players find the wrecks and post them online. The treasure's location will be the same for all players.

Edited by R. Elahi