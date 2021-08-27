GTA Online Shipwreck locations: Everything you need to know

GTA Online has no shortage of collectibles. The weekly update on August 26 added a new type of collectible to the game, with all-new rewards.

GTA Online has been running quite successfully for the last decade. The game's popularity has seen many ups and downs, but it has grown exponentially over the previous year. Regular updates have kept players interested in the game, and Los Santos Tuners is proving the most popular one yet.

These new collectibles are also part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

GTA Online: Everything players need to know about the new shipwrecks and Treasure Chests

Upon launching GTA Online for the first time after the update, players are greeted with the following message:

"Collect all Outfit Scraps, found inside chests at shipwrecks around Los Santos, to earn a unique reward. You can track the daily discovery of the shipwreck location via the Inventory section of the Interaction Menu".

They shouldn't confuse these new shipwrecks with the underwater shipwrecks already available in-game. The new shipwrecks are located on the coastline of San Andreas instead of being underwater.

They resemble boats rather than ships in appearance. Gamers can find Treasure Chests next to these wrecks, which are the actual collectible.

Collecting a Treasure Chest will get them $20,000 and 2000 RP. Moving over one of these Treasure Chests will automatically unlock the reward associated with it.

Finding and collecting seven such Treasure Chests will unlock a unique new outfit called The Frontier. This outfit is a pirate-themed attire. It makes sense since this new shipwreck and Treasure Chest hunting fits the pirate theme perfectly.

Currently, it is unclear whether users must collect seven chests in a row or seven chests totally to unlock the outfit. There are 30 locations all around the map, and these will change every 24 hours in real-time.

This is the second type of collectible as part of Los Santos Tuners after the USB sticks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer