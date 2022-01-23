GTA Online player delivers cutting torch in the most impressive way

A GTA Online player recently wowed the community by pulling off one of the best deliveries ever seen. The video shows u/Whippiin who must deliver the cutting torch to their Kosatka to complete a set-up mission for the Cayo Perico Heist. The way he chose to do so has been blowing Redditor's minds.

Check out the clip and how the community reacted below.

GTA Online player completes his prep mission with style and grace

The Reddit video showcases a player delivering a cutting torch to the Kosatka in one of the most impressive ways that fans have seen. While millions of gamers have completed this set-up mission for the Cayo Perico Heist, it is doubtful if many others have completed it with such unfaltering style.

The video is almost four minutes long and is longer than most GTA Online (GTAO) clips on Reddit. The player is seen climbing up the tallest crane in downtown Los Santos near the Maze Bank Tower, jumping off and deploying a parachute.

The gamer then managed to fly for three solid minutes all the way out to sea, past the Vespucci Beach and landed on the front of their Kosatka as if it was the most natural thing in the world. This impressed everyone who had seen the clip on Reddit.

Incredibly, the video ends with a textbook parachute landing right on the tip of the Kosatka. One commenter got into a very encouraging discussion with the poster of the video, congratulating them on a job well done.

GTA Online player's Reddit clip turns heads (Image via u/Whippiin, Reddit)

Despite being active for nearly a decade, the GTAO community is alive and well in 2022, posting amazing clips such as these on a regular basis. Reddit has become a hub for players to show off their achievements and amazing moments in-game.

Also Read Article Continues below

With clips like u/Whippiin's and Rockstar Games constantly adding new DLC, GTAO seems to be pulling in new players despite its age.

Edited by Danyal Arabi