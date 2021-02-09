The Cayo Perico Heist update was a supremely exciting title update for GTA Online players as it was built to be the game's biggest one yet. Once it arrived in December 2020, players were chuffed at the prospect of traveling to an all-new location to carry out the newest heist in-game.

One of the biggest additions to GTA Online was the eponymous heist itself, but the means to carry it out also proved to be quite popular. In order to play the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, players would need a Kosatka Submarine, a submersible designed to be piloted by a crew of one.

This watercraft is a neat touch, as one of the most appealing aspects of the Cayo Perico Heist is that players can complete it by playing solo in GTA Online. However, once they purchase a Kosatka, locating it might prove a tad bit too confusing at first.

How to locate the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online

Firstly, to purchase a Kosatka Submarine, players will, of course, need the cash, but they must also meet Miguel Madrazo to unlock it. The Kosatka will be locked in the Warstock Cache and Carry until the player visits Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker Nightclub in GTA Online.

After this, the Kosatka becomes available for purchase, and players can bag themselves a brand-new Russian submersible. Once the purchase is made, and players meet Pavel, locating the submarine can be confusing, especially for beginners in GTA Online.

To find the Kosatka Submarine in the game, they can follow these steps:

Advertisement

Travel to a beach or any large water body (at sea level) Open the Interaction Menu > Services > Kosatka Request the submarine at the player's location The map will now show the submarine near the gamer's location

However, the submarine will still be a ways away, and swimming to it is not always advisable. Players can then use the same Interaction Menu to then request a dinghy to approach the submarine.

Alternatively, if the player has an ariel vehicle around, they can travel to the Kosatka via air.