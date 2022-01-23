GTA Online player gets a car discount from lucky wheel, gets crushed by the car he bought

GTA Online fans love going to the Diamond Casino & Resort and spinning the lucky wheel. This little game at the casino gives gamers a chance to win all sorts of prizes. One of the most sought after prizes at the casino is the Podium Car.

The player in this clip has won a discount for vehicles from the spin of the lucky wheel, and they have decided to spend it at Legendary Motorsports on a brand new sports car.

This article will talk about what happened after a player bought a car using his casino discount and was surprised when the vehicle spawned and crushed him to death.

GTA Online player is baffled by what happened when he ordered his new car

Redditor u/OgdensNutFlake uploaded the clip after he experienced some glitch in the game where he was crushed by his newest car.

The video clip starts on the Legendary Motorsports website, where the player in question purchases a brand new Emperor Vectre and uses their 10% discount to save over $300,000. Their character can be seen waiting outside and asking for his car to be delivered Casino garage.

The gamer expects that the new ride will be stored in the underground car park after agreeing to use his discount from the lucky wheel. However, he is wrong as the car spawns right on top of him, killing him in the process. Reddit users found this to be very funny.

While some commenters expressed their glee at this video clip, others talked about how they had experienced the same fate or suggested why this could have happened.

The image above captures the moment when the car spawns on the player. In the picture in the screen's corner, a notification has appeared saying that the player has committed suicide.

This must have been so frustrating for the GTA Online player who was just about to hop into their brand new sports car and drive away into the sunset. Hopefully, this will teach players to be more careful where they stand when spawning new vehicles.

