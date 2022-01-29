GTA Online player gets griefed at barber shop with hilarious results

GTA Online griefers come in all shapes and sizes, clever and not so clever. This video clip is from the r/gtaonline subreddit and shows a player simply trying to get a haircut in the game when a griefer comes in to try and take him out.

Fortunately for the player in the barbers' chair, he cannot be harmed in the middle of his appointment. The griefer does not know this and regrets his actions pretty quickly.

This article will talk about the hilarious consequences of a griefers actions when they interrupted a gamer at the barbershop in GTA Online.

GTA Online player just wanted a new "Yee-Yee" haircut

The video was uploaded by Redditor u/rightnowmayne and has quickly reached close to 300 comments. It is another classic case of an unprepared griefer getting their just deserts after picking the wrong player to mess with in GTA Online.

The griefer comes into the barbershop and drops a few poisonous gas canisters hoping to kill the player getting their hair done. Unfortunately for them, while getting a haircut, GTA Online players and the woman cutting hair are impervious to any form of attack.

The griefer is forced to leave before being killed by his gas and waits for the player outside. The player gets up from the barber's chair, equips a rocket launcher, and without hesitation, he runs out and blasts his enemy from close range.

Milliseconds before the griefer regrets what he has done (Image via Sportskeeda)

Immediately in the thread, the conversation of how griefers did not put much thought into their actions to cause chaos in the game started. Among the comments were dozens of responses to the video showing happiness and feeling a sense of justice.

Everyone agreed, at least that this griefer had not planned out his attack well enough. Other griefers made themselves known in the comments by expressing how they would have done a better job at griefing.

Some of the possible griefers in the comments talked about using explosives like sticky bombs and proximity mines as a sure-fire way of destroying their desired targets. Others did not sound like they considered themselves griefers and referred to this exploit as harmless fun.

Also Read Article Continues below

Depending on the situation, these encounters and interactions with opposing players are more often than not seen as griefing by most.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar