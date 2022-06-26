GTA Online player 'tackles' another player with a pro-wrestling move

With its unparalleled attention to detail, extraordinary settings, brilliant social commentary, phenomenal sets, and heart-pounding action, GTA Online rules the charts even years after its first appearance.

There are many reasons why GTA Online is as popular as it is, but the tales of its popularity start with incidents related to its gameplay. Recently, one such incident happened in the game when a player 'tackled' another to the ground with a pro-wrestling move.

Even though the game does not have such a move in its gameplay, it was surprising and entertaining to see that. With that being said, let us learn exactly what happened.

How exactly did the tackle happen in GTA Online?

The incident came to light when a player with the username u/Kingcamgaming shared a video on Reddit. As astonishing as it looks, it is primarily a glitch in the game where the player falls and tackles someone that looks quite similar to the pro wrestling move, "Spear."

Spear is considered one of the most devastating moves in professional wrestling. It is an exceptionally famous move with different variations based on the wrestler’s discretion. Popular wrestler Goldberg was the first to use the move, while wrestler Edge made it popular in WWE.

To no one’s surprise, the incident became the talk of the town as soon as the news spread. The video stirred up some pretty interesting comments from others in the community. Players found it both surprising and funny, given the events that followed, and shared their amusement in the comments:

Similar open-world games that feature pro-wrestling moves

Combat and pro-wrestling moves are not a new phenomenon in gaming. In fact, one of GTA’s action-adventure competitors, Saints Row, also features some moves inspired by ‘real’ wrestling, including Middle Kick, Spinning Jump-Kick, Lifting Side Slam, and Headbutts. One of the four titles in the series also features customizable fighting styles.

Another such open-world action-adventure video game, Sleeping Dog, also features a variety of wrestling moves and martial arts. It is set in a high-tension underworld that features various martial arts such as Kung Fu, Wing Chun, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Muay Thai, Eskrima, Judo, and Wrestling.

Should GTA 6 feature some pro-wrestling moves?

With a plethora of elements available in the GTA games and the ‘tiny details’ they feature, it would do no harm if Rockstar experiments with some pro-wrestling moves in the upcoming title in the series. It will be a moment of rejoice for wrestling fans, and may help in introducing new elements into the already furnished gameplay of the series.

Given the enormous amount of speculation involving every detail of the next iteration, this incident of ’tackle’ might be another thing players might expect from the developers. As there is no new information related to Grand Theft Auto 6, players can only wait patiently for an official announcement from Rockstar for the same.

