GTA Online player takes out a griefer with extreme prejudice

The video clip from GTA Online was uploaded by Redditor u/hoopgod18 and has quickly garnered over a thousand upvotes and around 200 comments in the subreddit. It shows a player on an Oppressor MKII coming in to attack another gamer in LSIA.

The griefer fails in his efforts in this video. Moreover, the player on the ground hits back with some unbelievable defensive shooting.

This article will discuss what happened when a griefer failed to take out a player with their MKII but instead ended up being taken down with extreme prejudice.

Lessons of a professional sniper in GTA Online

In this GTA Online clip, the player was at Los Santos International Airport on the runway when he was attacked by another gamer flying an Oppressor MKII. The person on the ground spotted the MKII coming in from a distance and tried to get him in his sights using a sniper rifle but did not shoot.

The Oppressor MKII fired a missile that missed completely. As the pilot was flying away, the player on foot took out his heavy sniper and knocked the griefer off his bike high in the air with one shot using explosive rounds.

As the gamer fell from the sky, his enemy demolished him with a Combat MG to add insult to injury and finish him off. Most Redditors were impressed.

Some commenters got into discussions about whether using explosive rounds was fair. However, this was almost a moot point when talking about going up against players on the Oppressor MKII.

Commenters discussed when explosive rounds were best used in the game. Some fans do not like the explosive rounds or the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online as they feel too overpowered.

The overriding factor is that the MKII does not exist in real life, whereas explosive ammunition does. Taking down a military jet with an explosive bullet is very satisfying. Many gamers do not see it as unfair to use it against heavily armed vehicles like the Oppressor.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar