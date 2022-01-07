GTA Online’s Podium Vehicle Coil Raiden for this week (January 7): All you need to know

GTA Online's weekly update has arrived for January 7, 2022, and it has introduced a new podium vehicle. This week's podium car for the Casino Lucky Wheel Spin is the Coil Raiden, which is the subject of this article.

Players will find all the necessary details regarding the car, as well as its resale value, for those who're looking to make a quick buck.

GTA Online's Podium Vehicle: Everything you need to know about the Coil Raiden

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Comet S2 Cabrio ($1,797,000)

Prize Ride: Euros (Top 3 in 9 Pursuit Races)

Podium Vehicle: Raiden

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Power Play Adv Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

- VIP Contract Preps & Nightlife Leak mission

- Specialist+ Contracts (120k to 140k)

Free Minigun

"The Raiden is a masterpiece of understatement...you see it put down the kind of noiseless acceleration that internal combustion can only dream of."

The Coil Raiden is an electric four-door sports car that was added to GTA Online alongside The Doomsday Heist update. The Coil automobile company in the HD Universe is based on Tesla, who are known for their electric vehicles.

The Raiden, in particular, appears to be primarily based on the pre-facelift Tesla Model S from 2012 to 2015. The taillights are comparable to the Aston Martin Vanquish of the second generation.

The Raiden boasts a fantastic takeoff for an electric sports car while accelerating from a complete stop. It also features excellent handling and a high top speed (113.25 mph, as tested by Broughy1322), as well as a tight turning radius.

A unique advantage of this car is that it can accelerate quite fast when reversing. However, its durability is weak, and its body panels quickly come off in the case of a rollover. It is also not very good in coping with crashes and gunfire.

The absence of a battery compartment inside the hood and trunk might imply that the battery cell is positioned beneath, similar to the real-world Model S. The electric motors are housed in two block-shaped components on each axle, which explains the 4WD arrangement.

When the car is sufficiently damaged, smoke will emerge from both the front and back of the vehicle. The car, like other electric vehicles, makes a mild sound that may be plainly heard in calm regions when the radio is turned off.

The Raiden usually costs $1,375,000 from Legendary Motorsport and has a resale value of $825,000, which is 60% of the original price. Hence, the car is a great choice for players who prefer selling podium cars for profit. However, the aesthetics of the Raiden may also appeal to car lovers in general.

Edited by R. Elahi