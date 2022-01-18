Why Rockstar Games should fulfill GTA Online Redditor’s request for a garage with 150+ parking slots

GTA Online has a massive selection of vehicles that are comparable to several popular racing game series, like Forza Horizon. However, players have limited storage space for vehicles in the game.

This isn't usually a problem, since most vehicles are so expensive that it would take ages to get all of them. But even then, most players believe there's enough space to store their vehicles.

However, most of the garages in the game are single-storeyed and cannot store over 100 vehicles. This is exactly what a Redditor has been demanding: a single garage with storage for more than 150 vehicles.

GTA Online Redditor demands a gigantic garage with parking for over 150 vehicles

The above post was made by a Redditor named SparkJaa on the r/GTAOnline subreddit. The OP (original poster) is requesting a personal garage in the game with a capacity of more than 150 vehicles. This is also the approximate number of vehicles owned by the Redditor in the game.

It is not an extraordinary demand to make as it would indeed be a great idea. There are several multi-storey parking lots around Los Santos. One of these could be turned into a purchasable property. However, it should be changed considerably, as garages in GTA Online are not open structures.

This is because a single session in the game can be joined by multiple players, and having an open garage would spell chaos, especially due to griefers. Other Redditors joined in to share their own inputs, such as calling for improved lighting in existing garages.

The Agency workshop comes with its own garage, which allows specific vehicles introduced by The Contract DLC to be equipped with Imani tech weaponry. Unfortunately, this garage has terrible lighting that makes it difficult to see the cars while modifying them.

Another such input was regarding garage management, where the Redditor wishes for a way to transfer cars between garages seamlessly.

Another player chimed in, talking about the broken iFruit app for iOS/Android that players have been complaining about for a long time.

The app is supposed to let players customize the license plates on their cars, but it barely works for most players. It also comes with other features for Story Mode, like training Chop to do tricks.

Rockstar could at least listen to one of these ideas to appease GTA Online players. While a multi-storey garage would be a great feature, the most important thing right now is to fix the lighting in the Agency garage.

Edited by Shaheen Banu