GTA Online Redditor finds secret room under the map with pictures of Trevor inside

The GTA games are filled with easter eggs that some fans are devoted to finding. Some of these were only discovered years after a particular game's launch. A Redditor found such a secret room in GTA Online, with pictures of Trevor from the Ludendorff Prolog sequence.

Redditor finds secret room in GTA Online with pictures of Trevor inside

As can be seen from the above video, the secret room is the character creation room from the very beginning of the game. It is supposed to be inside a police station, with a room where the mugshots are taken. A book with a profile of Trevor Philips sits on a desk, just outside the mugshot room.

There's one large photo of him that appears to have been taken during the Ludendorff bank robbery, as well as two mugshots from when he was much younger. The video was posted by a Redditor named Straight_Succotash_4 on the r/GTA subreddit.

As mentioned before in this article, there have been many easter eggs in GTA games which were only discovered years after the games' release. However, this doesn't seem to be one of them, as many Redditors pointed out.

Getting into the character creation room

Getting to the character creation room in-game is possible using a simple exploit. This may have been left by Rockstar on purpose, much like the secret room in Vice City. However, in this game, players will have to glitch through the map itself to find the room.

Here are the steps required to find the character creation room in GTA Online:

Bring a parachute - players can buy one from AmmuNation or get it from one of the many parachute spawn locations.

Go to one of multiple locations where this exploit can be used. The one shown on the above video is the Crucial Fix cafe at the Celtica Hotel, Strawberry Ave and San Andreas Avenue, Pillbox Hill.

Park a car against the facade of the cafe, climb over it and attempt to jump towards the building. This could take several tries, but on a successful attempt, the player character will climb over the wall and glitch inside the cafe.

Mark a specific location on the map (the Mission Row Police Station). Jump off into the void and land on the target location.

The interior is only visible when in first-person mode, but players can do a simple trick to change that. They must hit themselves with the Up-n-Atomizer and press the camera button at the same time. This will allow players to explore the 'secret' room in third person.

