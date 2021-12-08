GTA Online Redditor hilariously moves AFK player to safety in an act of kindness 

A recent video surfaced on the GTA Online Reddit page where an AFK (Away from keyboard) player experienced an act of kindness. While playing GTA Online, there are many players who are there simply to grief other players by attacking them while they are AFK. In the clip uploaded by Redditor u/ytivano, he notices an AFK player and decides to help him by putting him in a place where others cannot kill him.

The clip starts with a player next to the Diamond Casino. The uploader is driving around in his ramp buggy when he sees an AFK player. He then decided to help him by scooping him up and dropping him off at a safe location.

GTA Online Redditor posts hilarious clip of moving AFK player to safety

The clip uploaded by u/ytivano is an unprecedented act of kindness in GTA Online. The player spots an AFK character in GTA Online and instead of killing him, moves him to safety using a ramp buggy. The clip was widely appreciated by the community, with 14.1k upvotes and 280 comments.

Many players were shocked to see such a humble act in GTA Online while others couldn't stop laughing at how it was done. There was a comment by user u/MinuteLongjumping who said that the clip was wholesome and it took him back to when he used to fall asleep on the sofa and woke up in bed as a kid.

This nostalgic experience resonated with the community, causing 1683 people to give the comment an upvote, with a thread of comments following it. One of the Redditors comically replied to the previous comment by saying that it is "better than being killed by your parents when you go AFK on the sofa".

Another Redditor comically commented on the clip, saying the cargo was delivered!

A comment from another Redditor read: "I can only imagine the guy's confusion haha!".

Another redditor said that "I don't know if it's GTA's playerbase's fault but 93% of me thought he was gonna drop him off in the middle of the valet road where he'd be put in more danger."

This is an unusual clip as such acts of kindness are extremely rare in GTA Online and to be able to see such an occurrence really makes players feel a sense of community sometimes.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee