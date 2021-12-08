GTA 5 streamer Nought collects some rare gold super-cars using mods

Nought is a streamer known for playing GTA 5 with mods. In his latest video, he uses mods in GTA 5 to bring in some unique cars that are not usually part of the games. The premise of the video is that Simeon sends Franklin out to collect 13 rare gold cars.

Nought collects some rare gold super-cars in GTA 5 using mods

Ferrari 512 Berlinetta

The first car that Nought found was a gold Ferrari 512 Berlinetta. This car was released by Ferrari in Italy between 1973 and 1984.

Ford T12

The second car he found was a gold Ford T12. The Ford T12 was one of the first cars created, manufactured in the 1920s.

Raesr Tachyon

The third car that Nought founds was a gold Raesr Tachyon. This is an electric concept car that is still not available for the public to buy.

Corvette Stingray Concept

The fourth car on Nought's list in GTA 5 was the Corvette Stingray Concept. This car is yet another concept car that is not available for the public to buy.

Lamborghini Jalpa

The fifth car that Nought added to his collection is the Lamborghini Jalpa. The Italian sports car was produced Lamborghini from 1981 to 1988.

Cooper F12

The sixth car on the list was the Cooper F12. This is an old school car released back in 1967.

Mercedes-AMG One

The seventh car that Nought found was the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One. This car was made by the auto motive pioneer in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz W196

The eighth car that was found by the GTA 5 streamer is the Mercedes-Benz W196. This car was made by Mercedes-Benz for F1 tracks.

Maserati MC12

The ninth car found in GTA 5 by Nought was the Maserati MC12. This is a limited edition super car with only 15 ever produced.

Lamborghini LM002

The tenth car found by Nought in GTA 5 was a gold Lamborghini LM002. The SUV is part of the rare fleet that has four seats.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The eleventh car that Nought finds in GTA 5 is the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. This car is stated as one of the most expensive cars in the world, with each of them going for 10 million dollars each.

Cizeta V16T

The twelvth car that Nought found in GTA 5 finds was the Cizeta V16T. The super car was created by a group of ex-Lamborghini employees and was initially introduced in 1988.

Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale

The last car that Nought found in GTA 5 was the Alfa Romeo TZ3. The TZ3 Stradale is the road version of the TZ3 which is a race car made by Alfa Romeo.

