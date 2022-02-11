GTA Online Redditor pulls off hilarious prank on AFK player

Reddit is full of videos of GTA Online gameplay and, as such, has its subreddit. The most popular videos are usually of spectacular failures by griefers, but many more than that.

Other Reddit subs showcase some of the more friendly gameplay antics that can be seen in the game. These clips usually include funny AFK pranks or familiar players helping out newer, less experienced ones. The video in this article, for example, shows an AFK player being ferried into someone else's garage on the hood of a Ramp Buggy.

This article will talk about what happened to AFK players when they were gone for too long in GTA Online.

This GTA Online prank is hilarious

The above video was posted to the r/gtaonline subreddit. It showed an AFK player being pranked and put inside a garage with no idea how or why.

People who saw the post can only imagine what this player would think when he returned to play the game and found himself in a stranger's garage. The video clip has already received 4.4k upvotes and over 120 comments. Many of which are in support of this fun and harmless prank.

As seen in the comments, the original poster u/SteaklNoob enjoyed the thread as more gamers complimented him on his wholesome gameplay. He explained how he had transported this AFK player from quite a distance and had not simply lifted him outside the garage.

He even told the other commenters that he went AFK for a while and returned to a funny scene of his new friend's creation.

Continued funny and friendly comments filled the rest of this thread, and some commenters were truly surprised and pleased to see and hear that not everyone in GTA Online would blow up an AFK player when they found them.

Many of the people on Reddit are certainly used to seeing a lot of griefers in video clips sometimes. They even show how some griefing players enjoy picking on AFK people. They do this to be mean to realize they have been killed for no good reason when the gamers return.

Thankfully, as seen in the video clip in this article, not all GTA Online gamers have a cold heart. Like the player in the video, some will even go so far as to make sure you make it safely out of harm's way.

