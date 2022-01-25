Multiple fails by GTA Online players going to war with one another

The GTA Online video was uploaded to Reddit by u/hahayeahman000 and is almost a minute long. This is longer than many of the short clips of vehicle stunts or griefer fails that Redditors normally see on this subreddit.

This video is different as it is just a few players getting into a bit of a rumble. However, this is a very slow and clumsy rumble that is not really anything to be proud of except for the player on the ground.

This article will explain what happened when three GTA Online players tried to go to war with one another in the game and there were multiple failures.

Things can get really intense between griefers in GTA Online

The clip starts with a player on foot running around in the middle of Los Santos. The gamer heard a rocket being fired in his direction and decided to take defensive measures. He equipped his Combat MG and turned to find an Opressor MKII in the distance, firing missiles at him and missing by a wide margin.

He returned fire but seemed too far away to cause any real damage as the enemy dropped out of sight.

The gamer pursued the MKII around the building to discover there was another heavily-armed enemy in the sky in a military helicopter, the Savage. Fortunately for the player on foot, the Savage pilot was just as good as the Opressor MKII enemy.

Close call with a helicopter on its way down (Image via Reddit/u/hahayeahman000)

After a brief dogfight, the MKII exploded as the helicopter emerged from behind the building. The Savage tried to eliminate the player on foot but failed and crashed into a building. The pilot lost control and crashed his chopper into the streets before he was shot dead.

Redditors react to the hilarious GTA Online fail

Redditors commented on how they had experienced similar overpowered enemies and griefers. They also talked about how having vehicles with heavy artillery does not make someone a better player.

Many funny jokes were made in the comments about how this scene from GTA Online resembled any number of scenes from action movies. The thread continued with quotes from movies, actors names, and other users that had experienced similar "noobs" with heavy artillery before.

The video clip from this Reddit post definitely deserves to land an award for action movie scenes recreated in the game.

