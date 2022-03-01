GTA Online Redditor showcases how OP the Stone Hatchet is in the game

Many GTA Online players are familiar with the Stone Hatchet that is available in the game. The weapon can be acquired by players after they complete bounty hunting work for Maude, Trevor's friend.

If there are any gamers out there that are yet to own the hatchet, it is highly recommended that they get hold of one soon to take full advantage of its special Rage Ability.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online gamer, Reddit user u/Eulerid, used a stone hatchet to complete a mission that is usually very difficult.

GTA Online Redditor shows how the stone hatchet should be used

The video was posted on the r/gtaonline subreddit by u/Eulerld and shows the player in a warehouse where they must destroy some crates as part of a mission. These types of missions are familiar to fans of the game, who will also know that sometimes they are quite difficult to complete. This is be because the security in the warehouse is fairly deadly and relentless in its attack.

However, the player in the video clip has decided to show off a simple but extremely effective approach to passing missions with heavy resistance in an enclosed space. The trick was to use the Stone Hatchet, as it makes the player temporarily invincible due to its Rage Ability. Many Redditors shared their thoughts on the original poster.

Some of the commenters clearly had their minds blown when they saw this video clip. Most GTA fans are fully aware of the Rage Ability that Trevor has in the story mode.

Many also know that this ability is also a feature of the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online. However, based on the comments in the subreddit, it is clear how many gamers had forgotten this fact.

The Stone Hatchet makes players almost invincible (Image via u/Eulerid/Reddit)

With the ability of the hatchet to make players see red and take no damage temporarily, it is perfect for killing one's way through a room packed with enemies. Normally, the aimbots in the game take players out all too quickly, but using the Stone Hatchet solves this problem by effectively making gamers as tough as the Terminator.

