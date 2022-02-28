GTA Online Redditor miraculously survives fall from communications tower

Reddit is filled with all sorts of GTA Online video clips that have a huge following. Even clips that showcase silly mistakes or slip-ups can provide viewers with a lot of entertainment, just like a snippet from America's Funniest Home Videos.

Not every clip needs to be a momentous griefer fail or insane vehicle stunt to gain popularity. Sometimes, a commonly made mistake caught on film is enough for Redditors to chime in.

This article will talk about a clip showing a GTA Online player surviving an enormous fall from the Cayo Perico communication tower.

GTA Online Redditor fails while scoping Cayo Perico

The hilarious clip was posted by u/fatherlolita and shows his GTA Online character falling through the communications tower on Cayo Perico. He hits so many parts of the tower on the way down that it breaks his fall and he somehow survives. Redditors found the clip extremely funny and were surprised that the character did not die.

The strange ragdoll tumble down the frame of the tower was a very entertaining way to barely survive. Other commenters mentioned that similar things had happened to them except they had not been so lucky. Much of the time on Cayo Perico, it is too easy to make a mistake and get sent all the way back to the airstrip to start again. This is so annoying that sometimes players just quit.

Countless gamers who still enjoy playing the Cayo Perico Heist also still find it frustrating having to get to the island simply to gather intel every time they want to attempt it again. The entire set-up for Cayo Perico is one of the most annoying elements in all of GTA Online. This is because it forces players to travel such long distances for such minor rewards, or so it feels.

Barely alive with almost no health (Image via u/fatherlolita/Reddit)

Plenty of commenters on the r/gtaonline subreddit shared in the original poster's relief, some even saying that they too had been saved by these strange ragdoll physics. Others expressed their happiness, including the OP, that they did not have to face the music of starting over again from miles away without a motorbike.

