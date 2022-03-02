GTA Online Redditor takes out griefer in jet with nothing but a revolver and parachute

Reddit users are accustomed to seeing insane GTA Online clips of gamers on the r/gtaonline subreddit. The favorite ones usually have to do with justice being served up to griefers or some insane stunt with a vehicle.

The videos where griefers get served their just deserts by players are so popular because they are usually very entertaining, and it is clear the griefers are not generally expecting what happens.

This article will discuss a skilled player who took down a jet griefer using a revolver while descending on a parachute.

GTA Online player pulls off a real action-movie move

The video above from u/lwakura404 shows his character flying a B-11 Strikeforce just north of Chumash. He was attacked as there was black smoke pouring out of one of the plane's engines just before viewers heard the sound of a missile-lock-on alert.

The player was pulled into a vertical climb and was ejected moments before his jet was destroyed by a rocket. This alone was a very impressive evasive maneuver, but what happened next was what blew the viewers' minds. As the GTA Online player descended after deploying a parachute, he equipped his heavy revolver and opened fire on the jet griefer.

The enemy in the jet kept circling until he finally ran out of luck and was picked off from mid-air. Viewers went wild for the clip and had a lot to say in the comments.

There was a lot of praise for the accuracy of this player's free-aim to take down a jet pilot. While some gamers are sure they are good enough to do this, it is wishful thinking. Kills like this are not all that regular. So when an epic video like this appears, it garners a lot of attention.

A few commenters noticed that the jet griefer had a bounty of $10,000 on him, which the victorious GTA Online player won in the clip. Some gamers have not seen such a bounty for a wanted player before.

It seems that even though some players did not know they could earn this much, it was proven in the video clip. Some GTA Online gamers feel the bounty for a player will be higher the more trouble they cause, while others think it may be to do with the number of players in the session setting a bounty on that one enemy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar