GTA Online Redditor turns tables on overconfident bounty player

Most GTA Online fans are familiar with what a bounty is in the world of the game. From time to time, a notification will appear to everyone in the lobby that a bounty has been set on a certain player, perhaps because of something they did wrong to another player in-game.

These "marked men" will be shown on the map as a red skull, and any player that executes them will receive the aforementioned bounty. These bounties are typically around $5,000-$10,000, but there are exceptions to the rule. Sometimes, these players hide or go on the run. However, this Reddit clip shows one bounty target who was a bit overconfident.

This article talks about how a player with a bounty started to follow someone who had ignored him, and soon learned to regret his actions.

GTA Online players with a bounty on them should lay low

The video above shows a GTA Online player driving his Coil Cyclone sports car around Sandy Shores. He looks to be headed in the direction of a bounty player on the map who is fairly close-by. Some viewers might assume that this player would claim the bounty, with it being just around the corner. However, he speeds past the wanted offender only to find that the person begins to pursue him.

After the original poster started to think the bounty player may have been after him with some malicious intent, he pulled off a magical move. He quickly pulled out of sight in front of a large truck, then reversed in perfect timing to knock the bounty griefer off his motorcycle. The OP then proceeded to run over the offender for justice's sake. He also received the bounty as a bonus. The balance was restored and the commenters showed their support.

GTA Online fans were in full support of the gamer who had apparently just been minding his business. However, some commenters mentioned that perhaps the character with the bounty just wanted some backup or a riding partner, and not to be a griefer. Either way, it was perceived as threatening and the target was dealt with to avoid any potential issues.

A quick conversation followed about the morals of collecting a bounty, over self-defence reasons and the like. The purpose of a bounty is to collect it, sparing no thought for the GTA Online gamer on the receiving end.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee