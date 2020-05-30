GTA 5: How to set bounty

GTA: Online

Putting a bounty on someone in GTA: Online is a great way to annoy or get rid of someone who's been onto you in Freemode. When playing online games, coming across players who bug you constantly is certain. There are always players who look for ways to make it less fun for everyone else. However, GTA: Online has a great system to deal with this issue.

How to Set a Bounty in GTA: Online

GTA: Online Bounties (picture credits: xMartinv1x, youtube)

Setting a bounty on an enemy player is available in Freemode, meaning that you will be able to put a cash prize on a certain player's death.

Cash will be deducted from your account once the target has been killed by other players. This becomes a great way to get rid of pesky players or give your friends a challenge to survive. You can put a bounty on anyone very easily by following these steps.

Bring up your phone (Default key on PC: Backspace) Navigate to Contacts Call Lester Select the "Set A Bounty" option Select any player from your current Online Session.

The bounty prices can range from $2,000 to $10,000, with Lester taking a $1,000 commission from the bounty. It means that players can earn up $1,000 to $9,000 per bounty.

However, its not just the players that can set a bounty on players but NPCs in Freemode can also set a bounty on the player.

An NPC setting a bounty on the player.

If the player steals a vehicle from an NPC, they will sometimes receive a threatening message from "Unknown" and a bounty will be placed on their head that other players in the Session can claim.

The Bounty lasts for 10 minutes and is unlocked at Rank 10. So, in case you want to put a bounty on a player's head, you must level up quickly past Rank 10, then you can put bounties on players that are also above Rank 10.

