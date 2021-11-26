GTA Online update this week: Rewards, discounts, events, and more (November 25)

As the Heist month comes to an end in GTA Online, it has received one of the best weekly updates. This week, there are various rewards, including the Panther Statue heist reward in the Cayo Perico Heist, new discounts on existing vehicles, and some great login bonuses.

Everything you need to know about GTA Online's latest Weekly Update (November 25 to December 2)

#GTAOnline Prize Ride: ZR350 (Top 5 in Pursuit Races for 4 days in row)Podium Vehicle: VisioneSecond chance to earn one-time Panther Statue as Cayo Perico Heist Loot2x GTA$ & RP on- Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode- Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode- A Superyacht Life Missions Prize Ride: ZR350 (Top 5 in Pursuit Races for 4 days in row)Podium Vehicle: VisioneSecond chance to earn one-time Panther Statue as Cayo Perico Heist Loot2x GTA$ & RP on- Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode- Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode- A Superyacht Life Missions#GTAOnline https://t.co/obmBGxnGjT

Here is a list of all the discounts in GTA Online for the current week:

1) 35% off on the Kosatka, including its Renovations and Upgrades.

2) 40% off on the following vehicles:

Weaponized Dinghy ($1,110,000)

Patrol Boat ($1,773,000 - $1,329,750)

Veto Classic ($537,000)

Veto Modern ($597,000)

Slamtruck ($786,000)

Calico GTF ($1,197,000 - $897,750)

Galaxy Super Yacht, including its Renovations

3) 50% off on the following vehicles:

Scramjet ($2,314,200 - $1,740,000)

Stromberg ($1,592,675 - $1,197,500)

Toreador ($1,830,000)

Luxor Deluxe ($5,000,000)

Luxor ($812,500)

X80 Proto ($1,350,000)

RO-86 Alkonost ($2,175,000 - $1,631,250)

Avenger ($1,725,000)

Deluxo ($2,360,750 - $1,775,000)

Oppressor Mk2 ($1,945,125 - $1,462,500)

Oppressor ($1,762,250 - $1,325,000)

Some of these vehicles are usually in high demand, such as the Oppressor Mk2, the Avenger, or the Stromberg. Hence, for GTA Online players who don't own these vehicles, this is the best time to do so.

Like the go-karts (Veto Modern and Veto Classic), a few of these are seldom available at discounted prices. The Calico GTF is also a must-have since it's one of the best cars from the Los Santos Tuners update.

There are also some log-in unlocks this week. Players who log in to the game during this week will receive $500,000 on December 2, 72 hours after logging in. They will also get a Still Slipping Friend Tee, a unique clothing item that refers to the Still Slipping Pirate radio station in GTA Online.

There's another surprise waiting for players who play the Cayo Perico Heist this week. Completing certain stages or missions will result in free rewards.

Completing Prep Mission grants Orange Glow Shades

Completing Finale Mission awards Orange Skull Emissive Mask

Here are the Test Track rides at the Los Santos Car Meet:

Calico GTF

Comet S2

Dominator ASP

This week also grants a new opportunity to earn the one-time Panther Statue as the Heist Loot in the Cayo Perico Heist.

Bonus GTA$ and RP (2x) is being offered in the following:

Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode

A Superyacht Life Missions

The Prize Ride for this week is the Annis ZR350, while the Podium Vehicle is the Grotti Visione. To get the Prize Ride, players will need to rank in the Top 5 in Pursuit Races for four days in a row.

