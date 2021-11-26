Is the Grotti Visione a car worth buying in GTA Online?

The Grotti Visione has been made the podium car of the week in GTA Online from November 25 to December 2. As a result, players who aren't aware of this car in the game have been trying to learn more about it. After all, it is a cool-looking hypercar that seems like a good investment.

However, players shouldn't judge by looks alone and should know some key details before buying any vehicle. In the Visione's case, it can be acquired free of cost from the Lucky Wheel at the Casino. GTA Online players who wish to buy it instead can learn more about it through this article.

GTA Online vehicles: Should players consider buying the Grotti Visione?

"And then it happens: the doors glide open, you take your seat, and nothing is ever the same again. There's no going back. Welcome to Visione." — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Grotti Visione is a two-door hypercar that was first introduced in GTA Online along with the Smuggler's Run update. The primary design inspiration seems to be Ferrari, something that most car enthusiasts will easily recognize. The models include Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition, the Ferrari LaFerrari, and even the McLaren P1 GTR.

The Visione has a top speed of 125.25 mph (as measured by Broughy1322) which is comparable to the Nero and the Nero Custom. The potent engine in the Visione delivers enough power to accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 60 in an instant. The handling is decent, and the steering radius is more than adequate for going through corners.

However, to tackle some of the more challenging curves, the player may have to slow down often. When in stock configuration, the vehicle is comparable to the Itali GTB and Vigilante. When fully upgraded, the Visione is on par with an upgraded Vigilante and surpasses an upgraded Tyrus.

The main concern regarding the purchase of the Visione arises when its price is considered. It has an absurdly high price tag of GTA$2,250,000, and like all expensive vehicles in GTA Online, it is available only from Legendary Motorsports. Hence, many players believe that the price doesn't justify its performance.

However, car collectors and sports car aficionados can add this car to their collection if they can afford the price tag. It has some unique features like functioning fans that appear behind either side of the rear vents and a cloned functional cam-belt.

Players looking for the best price-to-performance ratio should instead buy the Vagner, as it offers slightly better performance at a much lower price.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

