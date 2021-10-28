The Truffade Nero in GTA Online: All you need to know

Driving is as big a thing in GTA Online as blowing cop cars and annoying NPCs, if not more. Hypercar like the Truffade Nero is one such high-end car that requires a minimal introduction to players.

Over the years, Rockstar has added several new, exhilarating vehicles to the multiplayer game, giving players all they need from an action-packed, full-throttle adventure game. From flying cars to futuristic bikes to VTOL jets, the game features a diverse set of vehicles.

This article talks about one of the most popular vehicles featured in GTA Online: The Truffade Nero.

GTA Online: The Truffade Nero

Inspired by the Bugatti Chiron, the Truffade Nero is one of the best hypercars featured in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Import/Export update, released back in 2016.

BENNY'S ORIGINAL MOTOR WORKS DESCRIPTION:

"Fresh from Truffade's undersea test track, the Nero is a god-emperor among supercars that'll dip its rivals in burning oil and play the fiddle while the ozone burns. And if all the slack-jawed Adder owners aren't jealous enough already, Benny's deep-vented, mod-ready overhaul is going to have them driving their million-dollar golf buggies into the sea in despair."

The vehicle showcases significant improvement over the Adder, another hypercar by Truffade, which, admittedly, left much to be desired from.

The Nero boasts better acceleration, capable of reaching top speeds within a short span of time. Its handling is pretty decent and is compatible with newbie beginners as well as expert drivers. Recorded at a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h), it makes for a pretty good investment in GTA Online.

The vehicle is a bit bulky for a hypercar, but that makes it an ideal choice for GTA Online stunt races as they require vehicles that are fast and are hard to ram out of the way.

While players don't know what runs the Nero, its engine seems to have taken inspiration from the Chiron's W16 engine. All in all, the Nero is a pretty decent vehicle. It may not be ideal for every situation in GTA Online, as diverse as the game is with its complexity, it does make for a great addition to the player's garage.

The Truffade Nero can be purchased from Benny's Original Motorworks in GTA Online for a price of $1,440,000.

Edited by R. Elahi