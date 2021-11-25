Grotti Visione revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium Car (November 25)

With a new weekly update for GTA Online up and running, Rockstar Games refreshes the weekly challenges and also announces the newest podium car. This week, players will be able to get their hands on the Grotti Visione.

The Grotti Visione is a hypercar featured in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the Smuggler's Run update on August 29, 2017. When it comes to physical appearance, this particular car is definitely one of the sleekest and most attractive cars in GTA Online. That being said, players have a chance to win the car at the Diamond Casino by spinning the Lucky Wheel.

Players get to spin the wheel at the Diamond Casino once every 24 hours, leading to some pretty amazing rewards if you're lucky. Players have a one in 20 chance to win the Grotti Visione this week.

All you need to know about the Grotti Visione, the newest podium vehicle in GTA Online

Inspired by cars like the Ferrari Xezri Concept, McLaren P1, and Ferrari LaFerrari, the Grotti Visione is a hyper car like never seen before.

The car boasts a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h), accurately tested and confirmed by Broughy1322. Due to its amazing handling and incredible speed, this car is definitely one of the best options for competitive racing.

“Try to relax. There's a first time for everyone. You take another furtive glance at those ravishing curves, and feel faint with desire. Suddenly it doesn't matter how rich you are: this time, you're out of your league. Your mouth is dry. Your pants, sodden. And then it happens: the doors glide open, you take your seat, and nothing is ever the same again. There's no going back. Welcome to Visione.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

Players can purchase the Grotti Visione in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a whopping price of $2,250,000. However, once this car is bought, it can only be sold for 60% of its original price. Despite being so expensive, it is definitely worth every dollar. For players who don't want to spend that kind of money buying a car, they can try their luck to win it at the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel spin instead.

The Visione is a two-seater hypercar which runs on a RWD drive train and comes with a six-speed gear box. For players looking to show off their ride and race competitively, the Visione is definitely the whole package.

Edited by Atul S