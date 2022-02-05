GTA Online's new Western Reever can take advantage of the old Gargoyle Speed Glitch for an insane top speed

GTA Online players might have noticed that the Western Reever has an insane top speed of 163 mph.

That makes it the fastest motorcycle in the game by a noticeable margin (nearly 23 mph over the next fastest non-weaponized bike). However, this top speed isn't achieved just by driving regularly; instead, it's by replicating the old Gargoyle Speed Glitch.

For those that don't remember, it involved replacing the back wheel with one of the bigger rear tires. Afterward, the player would do a wheelie to reach a substantially faster top speed. The same thing works with the Western Reever, except the player doesn't have to change the rear wheel.

It's now the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

The Western Reever can reach insane top speeds in GTA Online by utilizing the old Gargoyle Speed Glitch

The Western Reever is the newest and final vehicle from GTA Online's The Contract. It costs $1,900,000 from Legendary Motorsport, and it possesses excellent acceleration.

That latter quality is incredibly useful given that it's the fastest land vehicle in the game, with a mighty top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h).

By comparison, here are the top speeds of the next five-fastest motorcycles:

Deathbike (Arena Wars): 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h)

150.00 mph (241.40 km/h) Oppressor: 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h)

140.00 mph (225.31 km/h) Manchez Scout: 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h)

139.75 mph (224.91 km/h) BF400: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) Bati 801 & Bati 801RR: 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

All of those top speeds pale in comparison to what the Western Reever is capable of doing.

The Western Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

It doesn't go as fast as the original Gargoyle was capable of going (163 mph versus 171.5 mph), but it does have better turning. Thus, it's more adaptable than the glitched Gargoyle.

However, nerfs can always happen. For example, the Tuner vehicles received a nerf to their overall top speed when using low grip tires and a lowered stance. That occurred in The Contract update, so it's possible that the Western Reever could receive a similar nerf in the next major update.

What was the old Gargoyle Speed Glitch?

The old Gargoyle Speed Glitch involved a GTA Online player changing the rear wheel of the Gargoyle to any of the following options:

Morning Star

Jagged Spokes

Eidolon

Enigma

Big Spokes

After doing that, the player just had to do a wheelie to reach incredible top speeds (far faster than any other land vehicle). The new Western Reever can still achieve a similar effect, except it doesn't matter what its rear wheels are.

Is the new bike good?

Its astonishingly high top speed is unquestionably good, but GTA Online players should also consider other factors. For instance, several motorcycles have superior handling than this one, which is undesirable for races with plenty of tight turns.

This bike also costs a fortune ($1,900,000), but it lacks Imani Tech modifications. There aren't any weapons or other unique features besides its amazing top speed. If that top speed ever gets nerfed, then GTA Online players would be stuck with a noticeably slower bike that still costs $1,900,000.

