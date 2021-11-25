How to get GTA Online Sharkcards on discounts for this week during Black Friday Sale

GTA fans can grab an exciting deal this week during the Black Friday sale. The Humble Store is offering some great deals on certain Rockstar Games titles. This also includes GTA 5, which is being sold separately, as well as with Shark Card bundles. This article considers the US prices of the games, and they may vary by region.

GTA 5 Black Friday Sale: Shark Cards being sold at discounted prices for this week

All purchase options for GTA 5 (Image via The Humble Store)

Players looking to buy GTA 5 have a lot of options to choose from. Here are the prices for each of these:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)

- $14.99 (50% off) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $28.78 (36% off)

- $28.78 (36% off) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle - $37.97 (37% off)

- $37.97 (37% off) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $57.32 (36% off)

- $57.32 (36% off) Grand Theft Auto V - Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack - $6.49 (35% off)

All of these require the Rockstar Games Launcher to run, as has been the norm for most Rockstar titles. The Criminal Enterprise Pack is an additional purchase that requires the base game (GTA 5 Premium Edition) already installed.

The base game does not come with any Shark Card packs. However, the Premium Edition already contains the Criminal Enterprise pack. This pack contains various in-game content valued at around GTA$10,000,000. It also grants a cash reward of GTA$1,000,000.

Bonus content includes properties, vehicles, weapons, clothing and accessories. Players who already own the regular edition of GTA 5 can purchase it separately. Meanwhile, all other purchases include the Premium Edition of the game alongside three different choices of Shark Cards.

The Great White Shark Card amounts to GTA$1,250,000, the Whale Shark Card is equal to GTA$3,500,000, and the Megalodon Shark Card grants GTA$8,000,000. As most fans are already aware, Shark Cards add to the total amount of money owned by a GTA Online player.

Edited by Rohit Mishra