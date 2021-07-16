GTA Online side businesses ranked from most to least profitable

The world of GTA Online revolves around money, which may be acquired by performing missions, heists, and races or buying more vehicles and properties.

GTA Online players require money to survive in the increasingly competitive game world and advance through the ranks. This is why it is essential to run a profitable business in the game.

There are many types of businesses to choose from, some of which are tailored more towards beginners, while others require substantial time and investment. GTA Online players have often complained that the game requires a lot of grinding before they can start earning significant profits.

With a few wise decisions, this can be avoided altogether, and this article may help players decide the best course of action. Here are all the side businesses in GTA Online, ranked from best to worst in terms of profit:

GTA Online: All businesses ranked according to profit, from highest to lowest

1) Special Cargo - $226,000/hr

If a player owns a Large Warehouse in GTA Online, this is how much profit they will generate upon selling the cargo:

1 crate at a time will get them $1,998,000 (takes 15 hrs to source)

2 crates at a time will get them $1,776,000 (takes 9 hrs to source)

3 crates at a time will get them $1,554,000 (takes 7 hrs to source)

Hourly profit rate:

1 crate - $132,000/hr

2 crates - $189,000/hr

3 crates - $226,000/hr

2) Vehicle Cargo - $160,000/hr

Considering that the player sells only top-range vehicles, they will earn a whopping $80,000 per vehicle (after deducting $20,000 for upgrades). The average duration between two sell missions, when the cooldown period is also taken into account, is about 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

Thus, the hourly profit from the vehicle cargo warehouse is around $160,000/hr.

3) MC Businesses - $126,000/hr

If players have upgraded all 5 MC Businesses, they will earn a total of $1,449,000 after selling the full stock. After deducting the supplies cost, the profit is brought down to $652,000.

This means that players can earn $126,000/hr in total from all of the MC Businesses.

4) Nightclub - $60,000/hr

Players in GTA Online may earn around $60,000/hr from a nightclub if they have all options maxed out with technicians engaged in the most profitable ventures.

5) Bunker (Farmhouse) - $52,000/hr

The Farmhouse Bunker is the bunker providing the largest profit in GTA Online. A fully upgraded bunker will earn a total profit of $1,050,000 after spending $375,000 on supplies.

The profit comes down to $675,000 after deducting the costs, which means that players can earn a total of $52,000/hr.

6) Arcade - $6000/hr

In GTA Online, a fully upgraded Arcade will earn a player $6000/hr, although they need to spend a total of $3,767,000 to get all the machines.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen