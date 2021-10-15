GTA Online Special Vehicle Work mission Breakdown Recovery: Step-by-step guide

Special Vehicle missions are an easy way to make money in GTA Online. Breakdown recovery is one such task that players can do to unlock the trade price for the Wastelander on Warstock Cache & Carry website.

These missions were added as part of the GTA Online Import/Export update on December 13, 2016. Breakdown Recovery is the second Special Vehicle mission featured in the game.

It can be started by owning a CEO office in GTA Online, which gamers can register for by going to the laptop at the office. This mission can be done with 2 to 4 players.

Detailed GTA Online Special Vehicle Work mission guide: Breakdown Recovery

For this mission, users are instructed to go to the Sandy Shores airfield. The assistant informs them that SecuroServ wants to source an old modified Ruiner in possession of a gang, the Vagos.

Players are then informed that they need to steal a Wastelander Truck with the Ruiner loaded on it. They need to reach the Sandy Shores airfield, which is being defended by Vagos members.

Once gamers get there, they need to take out the enemies and steal the Wastelander Truck. There is a Buzzard Attack chopper located at the heliport, which they can use for aerial support.

Once the players steal the Wastelander truck, many Vagos members show up in Grangers in an attempt to stop it. The best method to complete this mission is to take the Wasterlander offroad to avoid enemies.

Players need to drop the truck at the Ron gas station located on Route 68 near Lago Zancudo to complete the mission. Once done, they receive cash and RP rewards, depending on the difficulty, time spent, and amount of participants.

Users receive more RP for every crew member that takes part in the mission. The main reward worth playing this mission is to unlock the trade price for the Wastelander truck in GTA Online.

